When and where to see Checo Pérez at the Abu Dhabi GP

Checo Pérez and Leclerc will play the runner-up (REUTERS / Kamran Jebreili)

A long season full of emotions and achievements for Sergio Perez, the pilot originally from Guadalajara, Jalisco, is about to finish. His improvement aboard the RB18 in the 2022 campaign was noticeable and in the last circuit he will seek claim second place in the World Drivers’ Championship in a close dispute with Charles Leclerc. Therefore, it could be one of the most important careers of his professional career.

The Yas Marina Circuit, one of the dullest for Czech Pérez, will become the fundamental piece to define if he is capable of registering his best performance since he appeared on the most important motor sport circuit. During the qualifying round he showed his ambition by not letting any points slip away and will have to repeat his performance at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

After the controversial episode with his teammate in the Brazilian GP, ​​the Mexican driver demonstrated his quality behind the wheel by ranking as the second best driver in the days leading up to the stellar race and will start alongside his teammate to seek the long-awaited podium .

Place: Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Date: Sunday November 20, 2022.

Hour: 07:00 am Central Mexico time.

TV: As it is not an event considered for live transmission through the open television signal, those interested in following the actions must have a current subscription to the paid service and tune in to the Fox Sports Premium in systems with current agreement.

Internet and application: Another option for users with a subscription to the channel Fox Sports is the transmission through the official website and mobile phone application. In the same way, like the entire season, the streaming platform FITV Pro will be broadcast live from the Yas Marina circuit with a wide range of options to enhance the viewer experience.

With the points that he let slip Sergio Perezat the end of the season there is tied with Charles Leclerc from Ferrari. Each of the pilots has 290 units in his personal statistics and will seek to redeem as many as possible to prevail in the runner-up of the season. In this sense, the Mexican has the obligation to Finish later than your direct rival. So far, the top of the drivers’ championship goes as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 429 points – Champion.

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 290 points.

3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull) 290 points.

4. George Russell (Mercedes) 265 points.

5. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 240 points.

6. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 234 points.

7. Lando Norris (McLaren) 113 points.

In the 12 years that he has participated in the highest circuit of motor sport, the experience has paid off in favor of Czech Pérez. Over time, the Mexican has climbed the rungs and has been part of the best teams in Formula 1, which has made him the driver of the most competitive cars.

In that sense, the two most recent years have been the most fruitful in his career. In addition to consecutively increasing his total point score for the season, Pérez finished in the fourth place in the World Championship. In that sense, whatever the outcome in Abu Dhabi, there will be consolidated his best campaignalthough in the best of cases it would also adorn the most prolific year of the Red Bull Racing team.

