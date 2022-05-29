When and where to see the game of the Mexican National Team against Nigeria

Mexican National Team prior to the friendly match against Nigeria. Photo: @miseleccionmx

The Mexican team is already preparing to face the commitment of a friendly nature against Nigeria on US territory. With this begins the summer activity of the national team with a view to making a good preparation for the Qatar World Cup 2022. Now that the main leagues are over, the Tri de Gerardo Martino You will be able to count on main elements that play in Europe and Liga MX.

“Regarding the party, first there is a question that has to do with us, to continue insisting on what is ours, recover the game level that we have lost since the middle of last year, you cannot always manage to play with rivals that you want to simulate, such as the ones that we would like to face in each of the games that we have between now and the World Cup.

“It is true that we did not play against any Africans, but Nigeria is still a great rival and we have many things that improver, regardless of the rival in turn”, said the Tata at a press conference prior to the match.

When and at what time? Saturday, May 28 at 7:08 p.m. Central Mexico time.

Where? At AT&T Stadium in Texas, USA.

Transmission: Through the TV Azteca and TUDN signals.

Archive photo of Gerardo Martino directing the Mexican team during a friendly match. Alamadome Stadium, San Antonio, Texas, USA. September 10, 2019. OBLIGATED CREDIT USA TODAY/Soobum Im

Mexico has confirmed at least eight games before facing the World Cup with May as the reference month. The Mexican Football Federation announced a few weeks ago to four rivals for friendly games in the face of what the World Cup rivals will be. At the end of April, the team tied at zero goals against Guatemla.

In addition to the game against the African team: against Uruguayon June 2 at 9:00 p.m. in the State Farm Stadium; contra Ecuadoron June 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the Soldier Field, y finally against Paraguayon August 31 at 8:00 p.m. in the Mercedes Benz Stadium. All venues located in the United States

However, the 2022-2023 edition of the Concacaf Nations League will go through the commitments of the group stage. El Tri was placed in sector A along with Suriname and Jamaica, who will face each team twice. If they get through to the next phase, they would be playing in the semifinals and, if necessary, the final, which would mean the 9th and 10th games before Qatar 2022.

Héctor Herrera (l-top) is congratulated by Jesús “Tecatito” Corona (r-top) of the Mexican National Team after scoring a goal during his MexTour game with the Nigerian National Team. EFE/Armando Arorizo/File



goalkeepers: Carlos Acevedo López (Santos Laguna), Rodolfo Cota Robles (Club León), Francisco Guillermo Ochoa Magaña (Club América) and Alfredo Talavera Díaz (Pumas).

defenders: Erik Aguirre (Monterrey), Kevin Álvarez (Pachuca), Edson Álvarez (Ajax Amsterdam), Jesús Angulo (Tigres), Julián Araujo (LA Galaxy), Néstor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Gerardo Arteaga (KRC Genk), Julio César Domínguez (Cruz Azul), Jesús Gallardo (Monterrey), César Montes (Monterrey), Héctor Moreno (Monterrey), Israel Reyes (Puebla), Jorge Sánchez (Club América) and Johan Vásquez (Genoa).

Midfielders: Roberto Alvarado (Chivas), Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul), Fernando Beltrán (Chivas), Luis Gerardo Chávez (Pachuca), Sebastián Córdova (Tigres), Jesús Manuel Corona (Sevilla), Andrés Guardado Hernández (Real Betis), Erick Gutiérrez (PSV Eindhoven), Héctor Herrera (Atlético de Madrid), Diego Lainez (Real Betis), Erik Lira (Cruz Azul), Orbelín Pineda (Celta de Vigo), Luis Romo (Monterrey) and Erick Sánchez (Pachuca).

strikers: Alexis Vega (Chivas), Marcelo Flores (Arsenal), Santiago Giménez (Cruz Azul), Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Henry Martín (Club América) and Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey).

KEEP READING:

Marcelo Flores has already made a decision: “I will represent the Mexican National Team for the rest of my career”

Accidental classification of Checo Pérez in the Monaco Grand Prix; will come out third

Pachuca and Atlas, Liga MX finalists, with little presence in Gerardo Martino’s Mexican National Team