When and where to watch the fight for the CMLL King of the Underworld Championship

El Terrible celebrates his triumph as King of the Underworld in 2020. (Photo: CMLL)

The World Wrestling Council (CMLL) preserves a thematic championship for the celebration of Day of the Dead on the Mexican republic. In order to honor the Aztec roots that emanate from tradition, the company established a title that since 2017 it is only put into play during the annual function in memory of the faithful departed. That is the belt that rewards the King of the Underworld.

The current monarch is The terrible, member of The Ungovernables. The rude gladiator will defend the scepter in front Atlantis Jr., the continuation of the legacy of The idol of children. The heads up will take place in the show of this Friday, November 5, o’clock 20:30 hours (Central Time of Mexico), from the property listed as the pankration cathedral.

Spectators who wish to attend the Arena Mexico They can buy their tickets at the ticket offices of the Colonia Doctors from the capital of the country. Failing that, they have the possibility of buying them online. Prices to attend the live show range from MXN 220 y 660.

However, this will also be transmitted through the service of streaming from Ticketmaster Live, with a cost of MXN 230 per device. Other figures like Last Warrior, Barbarian Caveman, Euphoria, Magician, Mephisto, La Jarochita, Rain, Amapola and Metallic they will have activity in the programming.

El Terrible will come face to face with Atlantis Jr. (Photo: @ CMLL_OFICIAL / Twitter)

For him Spectacular Friday of the November 3, 2017, The Serious and Stable confirmed a tournament of eight fighters to define the inaugural champion of the King of the Underworld. They would compete one by one over the strings, in order to cause the elimination by count or surrender of the other, until only two remained. Then a gladiator would emerge from the final match.

On that night Samson surpassed Sovereign Jr. in the definitive individual mourning to consecrate himself. Rustler and Stranger, his colleagues in the New Generation Dynamite (NGD), Blue Diamond, Magician, Mystical and The brave were the additional participants who could not win the crown.

The following year, the heir to Carmelo Reyes González, faction emblem The Capos under the nickname of Hundred Faces, it was measured at Templario in a heads up holder. The member of The Lagoon Warriors he had classified this instance after winning a tie; Although he demonstrated his best arsenal in a two-to-three knockdown match, he failed to dethrone the man from Guadalajara.

Samson left the World Wrestling Council in August 2021. He now belongs to Lucha Libre Triple A. (Photo: @ luchalibreaaa / Twitter)

In the 2019 function, Samson he repeated the feat against Star Jr., who followed the same process as Templario. His opponent in turn had a strong momentum, as he had just triumphed in the The Great Alternative Tournament. In the 2020 edition, the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco could not expose his belt because it tested positive in COVID-19.

In this way, the World Wrestling Council (CMLL) chose to look for a pair of banners that collided with each other to proclaim a new champion. Euphoria and The terrible qualified for the conclusive clash after passing in front of Diamante Azul, Rey Bucanero, El Valiente, Mephisto, Templario, Soberano Jr., Stuka Jr. and Atlantis Jr.

The born in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon was imposed against that of Torreón, Coahuila to get the medal. Recently, he stated that this challenge symbolized an opportunity to recall the bond between the culture and mexican wrestling. In turn, he dedicated the contest to all the loved ones who went ahead on the road.

KEEP READING:

New massive layoff in WWE left another Mexican wrestler out

CMLL announced three shows to commemorate the Day of the Dead in 2021

Místico’s experiences with Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen at the Mexican GP

The day Lewis Hamilton stepped into the ring to face Místico