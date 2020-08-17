When are the Europa League semi-finals? TV Channel and how to watch

Manchester United have booked their place in the semi-finals of this season’s delayed Europa League – with Bruno Fernandes’ further time penalty serving to them see off FC Copenhagen in the quarter-finals.

And United might but be joined by Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final 4, with Nuno Espírito Santo’s facet taking up Sevilla as they try to proceed their glorious season in Europe and guide a tie with the Outdated Trafford facet.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan have already ensured their spot in the semi-finals after claiming a 2-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen, and will face the victor in tonight’s tie between Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel.

Learn on for every part you want to find out about the semi finals.

When are the Europa League semi-finals?

The latter levels of this yr’s competitors are going down in reasonably completely different circumstances than normal, and in order was the case with the quarter finals the regular two legged ties have been changed by one off matches performed at impartial venues in Germany.

Each matches will happen in the early a part of subsequent week, in Cologne and Dusseldorf respectively.

Semi-final one, which pits Manchester United in opposition to both Wolves or Sevilla will happen on Sunday 16 August at 8pm.

The second tie will see Inter Milan tackle both Shakhtar Donetsk and FC Basel, with the match performed on Monday 17th August at 8pm.

How can I watch the Europa League semi-finals?

As with the remainder of the competitors, the UK rights for the semi-finals are held by BT Sport. The primary semi-final might be broadcast in full on BT Sport 1, with the second obtainable to watch on BT Sport Further. You should purchase a month-to-month BT Sport Cross for £25 a month, contract free.

For the full breakdown of what video games are arising try our Europa League fixtures on TV information.

When you’re on the lookout for one thing else to watch try our TV information.