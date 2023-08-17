When Are The Free Days And Special Days At The NYS Fair In 2023?

Geddes, N. The New York State Fair starts on Wednesday, August 23, and there will be events and free admission for certain groups on a number of special days.

Seniors 65 and up get in for free each day of the fair. So do kids under 12 years old. Tickets to the Fair can be bought online for $6. Each car has to pay $10 to park.

You Must Spend $10 Per Vehicle At The Fair:

Parking charges $10 per car, and you can pay for it when you get to the show. The brown and orange lots will accept E-Z Pass Plus. Parking passes will not be sold for cash.

The orange lot opens at 9 a.m., the brown, pink, as well as gray lots open at 6 a.m., as well as the Willis Avenue lot opens at 10 a.m. upon Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, as well as Labor Day.

We worked closely with Centro to set up bus service from different places in Central New York, and acting state market director Sean Hennessey urged people to use these services.

There Will Be Rides To The Fairgrounds From 8:45 a.m. To 10:30 p.m:

Centro will give rides from the downtown Syracuse Centro Transit Hub, Destiny USA, and Liverpool’s Long Branch Park. There will be rides to the fields from 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., as well as rides back will be available from 9 a.m. to midnight.

Hennessey said that the cars will run every 15 minutes or so. A one-way ticket costs $1 for an adult as well as 50 cents for a person with a disability, an older person, or a child between the ages of 6 and 9. Children under 5 can ride for free.

Days To Remember:

Aug. 23 Opening Day, Governor’s Day Aug. 24 Student Youth Day, Agricultural Career Day Aug. 25 Pride Day, New Americans Day, Family Fishing Day Aug. 28 Law Enforcement Day Aug. 29 Fire & Rescue Day, Beef Day Aug. 30 Women’s Day Aug. 31 Armed Forces Day, Dairy Day, Stomp Out Stigma Day Sept. 1 Native Americans Day Sept. 2 Apple Day Sept. 4 Labor Day

Hennessey thinks that more people will come this year because the COVID-19 plague scared people away in the past.

“People in New York State as well as throughout the country are more comfortable being around each other now that COVID-19 is over,” he said. “As long as the weather holds out, which is the one thing we can’t really control, I think this will be a banner year for the state fair.”

Within 2019 Fair Broke The Record That Over 1,329,275 People Came In 13 Days:

According to statistics from the New York State show, the number of people who went to the show before the plague is still higher than in 2021 and 2022.

The 2019 fair broke the record for the most people who went over 13 days, with 1,329,275 people. Last year, only 878,110 people went over 13 days.

The Concert:

Hennessey said that this year’s state fair has something for everyone because there are so many different acts going. “We have almost every kind of music.

The ’50s, ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s are all decades. We have TikTok taken care of. He said, “If you want something, you’ll find it here at the fair.”

Lainey Wilson, Tyler Hubbard, REO Speed-wagon, Ludacris, as well as Yung Gravy are just a few of the artists who will be at the show. Visit the website for the state fair to find out about all of the events.

Security At The Fair And Rules About Smoking:

Hennessey said that when people go to the fair, they will have to go through metal detectors and have their big, bulky bags checked.

“When people come in, we’ll have different kinds of item scanners at the gates. “We want everyone on the grounds to feel secure and sound,” he said. Hennessey said that the rules about smoking at the show have changed this year.

The Fair Is Smoke Free But Smoker Get 5 Place Outside The Fair:

“It’s smoke-free now, but there will be five places outdoors our gates where people can smoke if they want to,” he said. “But the campus itself will be smoke-free.”

Outside of gates 3, 4, 9, 10, as well as 11A, there will be specific places to smoke. Guests must be at least 50 feet away from the door.