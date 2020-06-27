When are the Golden Globes 2021 taking place?

From cinemas closing throughout lockdown, to large price range movies pushed again or placed on maintain, the film trade (like all the arts) has definitely taken successful throughout the COVID-19 pandemic .

Nonetheless, awards ceremonies have additionally been pushed again and their eligibility window prolonged – that means there’s a higher probability of movies having the ability to qualify, regardless of present delays.

The Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony has been pushed again by two months, following the announcement that the Oscars would additionally happen later in the 12 months than initially anticipated.

Learn on for the whole lot you could find out about the Golden Globes 2021, together with nominees, hosts, and the way and when to look at.

When is the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony?

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards is about to happen on 28th February 2021. The ceremony often takes place in January.

The brand new Golden Globes date (28th February) was initially when the Academy Awards 2021 have been resulting from happen – however the Oscars ceremony is now pushed again to April 2021.

An unnamed member of the Academy beforehand advised Selection that the shift to April is a “a lot wanted increase” for movies trying to qualify.

“This can be a a lot wanted increase for these movies who might have been stalled in post-production” – a reference the excessive variety of movies which have needed to delay launch dates because of the pandemic.

The Oscars date change will doubtless have an effect on the movie trade’s whole awards schedule, with the BAFTAs additionally prone to happen in early April.

How can I watch the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony?

US viewers throughout the pond will be capable of watch reside from 8pm ET on NBC.

In 2020, no UK channel aired the Golden Globes ceremony, though the purple carpet arrivals have been free to look at on the Golden Globes official Fb web page.

Who’s nominated for a Golden Globe?

It’s not but been introduced who will likely be nominated for a Golden Globe 2021 – we’ll hold this web page up to date with any information.

Who will likely be internet hosting the Golden Globes 2021?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, having beforehand co-hosted collectively in in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

Excessive fives for everybody! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are internet hosting the @goldenglobes 2021. #TCA20 A THREAD – pic.twitter.com/3g9nEK05lL — NBC Leisure (@nbc) January 11, 2020

“NBC has lengthy been the residence to 2 of the funniest individuals on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t wish to wait any longer to share the nice information that they’ll be internet hosting the Globes as soon as once more,” Paul Telegdy, chair of NBC Leisure, stated in a press release.

In case you’re in search of extra to look at, try our TV Information.