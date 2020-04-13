When are The Nest episodes four and five on TV?

Viewers have been captivated by BBC One’s surrogacy thriller The Nest, a few rich couple dwelling simply outdoors Glasgow, and who determine to enlist a troubled teenager to hold their child.

Line of Obligation’s Martin Compston and Gentleman Jack’s Sophie Rundle play married couple Dan and Emily, whereas Intercourse Schooling’s Mirren Mack performs their surrogate (and fixed supply of fear) Kaya, whose previous is much extra murky than she’s led them to consider…

To date the five-part collection, penned by BAFTA-winning screenwriter Nicole Taylor (Three Ladies), has been airing each Sunday night at 9pm on BBC One, however this Easter weekend the present’s scheduling has been shifted in order that followers can view the ultimate two instalments back-to-back over Easter Sunday and Easter Monday.

Learn on for methods to watch episodes four and five of The Nest…

When is The Nest episode four on TV?

The Nest episode four will air as anticipated at 9pm on BBC One on Sunday 12th April (Easter Sunday).

When is The Nest episode five on TV?

The closing episode of The Nest (episode five) will air the night after episode four, on Monday 13th April (Easter Monday) at 9pm on BBC One – as an alternative of the next Sunday.

How can I watch The Nest from the start?

You may watch the earlier episodes of The Nest on BBC iPlayer right here. Uncertain whether or not or not it’s your cup of tea? Have a learn of our episode one preview.

