When Bill Murray First Knew Ghostbusters Was Going To Be A Big Deal

Right now, we all know Ghostbusters was a giant deal. From the hilarious comedy to the earworm theme music, it turned an enormous tradition phenomenon. You’re most likely already singing the theme music proper now. However not all of the actors had been satisfied on the time that it could be so profitable, together with Bill Murray.
Not too long ago, Josh Gad invited lots of the authentic forged from Ghostbusters to come back on his YouTube channel’s phase Reunited Aside, together with director Ivan Reitman and Ghostbusters: Afterlife director Jason Reitman. Whereas discussing Ghostbusters, Bill Murray shared when he first knew Ghostbusters was going to be a giant deal. Right here’s what he stated:
Ivan requested us out at Thanksgiving and confirmed us the early reduce of the ballroom scene. The primary catching the slimmer scene. Bear in mind this? Danny? Sigourney? Anyone bear in mind this? Jason? [They do not.]… however he confirmed us these scenes with out all of the particular results finished in it. From that second on, I bear in mind going again to work on Monday and going, ‘Guys, let’s all relax. It’s going to be actually large.
Ghostbusters turned such successful that it spawned a sequel, a cartoon, and several other video video games. Plus, it was lately remade in 2016 by director Paul Feig which included an all-female starring forged to play the Ghostbusters.
Bill Murray has appeared in each Ghostbusters film, together with a short blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo within the 2016 remake, however he performs a very totally different character in that film. His character was Martin Heiss, a skeptic and debunker that calls the Ghostbusters out.
Now, Ghostbusters is getting one other film in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Ivan Reitman’s son, Jason Reitman. Primarily based on the trailer, it appears like Ghostbusters: Afterlife will likely be closely related to the previous motion pictures, with new, youthful characters carrying the torch.
Nonetheless, that’s to not say it gained’t have the outdated characters making appearances. Bill Murray has signed on to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, together with Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and lots of others. Of the outdated forged, the one title that gained’t be returning is Rick Moranis who performed Louis Tully. Nonetheless, it appears like this time round, Bill Murray thinks Ghostbusters: Afterlife might spark the identical magic. Here is what Billy Murray stated concerning the script for Ghostbusters: Afterlife:
The script is nice. It’s bought plenty of emotion in it. It’s bought plenty of household in it, with by means of traces which might be actually fascinating. It’s gonna work.
Sadly for Ghostbusters followers, it was introduced by Sony that Ghostbusters: Afterlife could be delayed as a result of present occasions. It was initially scheduled for launch on August 7, 2021, however is now set to launch on March 5, 2021. In the course of the interview with Josh Gad, Jason Reitman stated he’s at the moment modifying the film and has been glad to spend extra time to spend on it. Hopefully, meaning a fantastic film when it lastly comes out.
