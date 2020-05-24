When Calls The Heart’s Daniel Lissing Reveals Even Celebs Are Not Immune To Having To Postpone Weddings

Whereas Daniel Lissing’s thoughts is more than likely not on TV however on his canceled nuptials, no less than there is a fortunately ever after in retailer for him and his fiancé. And that is greater than may be mentioned for his When Calls the Coronary heart character. Lissing left the hit Hallmark drama again in 2018 throughout Season 5, and Lissing’s Jack was subsequently killed off the collection. Thus, ending the fan-favorite romance between Jack and his new bride, Elizabeth.