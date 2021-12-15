When can you buy a PS5 or Xbox Series without running after them?

When can we go to a store and buy a PS5 or Xbox Series without having to run after them or reserve them? The semiconductor crisis, coupled with the coronavirus, has brought with it a stock shortage that could come to an end in the coming months. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

The semiconductor crisis has hit us squarely. It is no longer a question that it is something specific, but it has greatly affected consumers. The most flagrant example is that, even a year after the release of consoles like PS5 or Xbox Series X, it is still very difficult to get hold of them. And that has a simple explanation: the semiconductor shortage that make its internal circuits work. For what is this? Is there a solution? How long will this dire situation last?

It is not known exactly, but what is clear is that this technological crisis is closely linked to that of the coronavirus. It is a complex matter, which requires in-depth treatment to clarify at least three angles of the problem: what has caused this situation, which sectors are affected and at what point (and how) is everything expected to return to normal. I anticipate that the answers are not entirely conclusive, but something seems clear … and even evident: everything will improve and right now there are signs that we are beginning to glimpse the light of the tunnel.

Specifically, the year 2023 is considered as the turning point, at which time more than a hundred industries (including hardware) will experience a resurgence in the production of integrated circuits. And by this I mean companies like Nvidia The AMD, but also many more (including automotive), which have suffered production problems that find an explanation in everything that I will tell you below. Are you coming?

Causes of console stock shortage

Ensuring that the cause of the semiconductor shortage is due to a single reason would be unrealistic. It is a combination of factors that have resulted in a snowball that is getting bigger and harder to stop. The origin of the problem could be found in the fact that the demand for these circuits is increasingly high, but the production capacity has not increased. This dynamic exploded with the appearance of COVID-19, which caused delays in production due to the closure of several plants around the world.

However, the coronavirus had an even more deadly effect: increased demand for semiconductors. Due to the lockdowns, there was an explosion in sales of electronic products, from mobile phones and tablets to computers and video game consoles. The need to work or study, as well as to entertain without leaving home, led to an increase in the consumption of these devices (Acer grew by 40%), which translated into a very high demand for chips to manufacture them. The problem? The one we pointed out a moment ago: the industry was not prepared for something like that.

COVID-19 has shown that the semiconductor industry was overly reliant on third parties. Manufacturers as large as AMD outsource the production of their chips, entrusting it to other companies such as TSMC (the Taiwanese semiconductor giant). Consequently, this is something that affects console manufacturers such as Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo. It seems hopeless. These chips are very complicated to produce, requiring several different phases (more than a thousand) with a highly specialized team. Not to mention the investment involved in having an innovation and development department dedicated only to this. That is why it is outsourced: it is the most profitable.

But the bottleneck generated by low production and high demand also has other important causes. One of them is the imposition of tariffs and the consequent trade war between the US and China that began during the term of Donald Trump. In short, Minimum wage (another Chinese semiconductor giant) found it difficult to trade with the United States, which aggravated the situation. The other large manufacturer, the aforementioned TSMC, was unable to be at full capacity due to the drought in Taiwan. So what was said: the perfect storm.

In summary: There was a spectacular demand for semiconductors due to the lockdown.

There are few manufacturers and they are in China and Taiwan: high dependence on few companies

The 2021 drought in Taiwan made it difficult to manufacture and keep up with demand.

The US-China tariff war made the situation even more difficult.

The affected companies

We are talking about a global crisis that really affects any industry that makes a significant use of chips. For example, the automotive world has suffered a strong impact, since it comprises 15% of world semiconductor production. However, the industry most affected is domestic electronics, which accounts for 50% of manufacturing. And you could say that this affects only the most cutting-edge and expensive chips, but not… it has affected everyone, from those that make the graphics work to those that allow you to connect to the Internet.

The lack of chips is the reason why there are so many difficulties in acquiring a PlayStation 5 or one Xbox Series in stores … and it is not something that favors them far from it. There are companies like Apple that could have had even bigger financial results if the demand had been met. Perhaps Nintendo has been one of the least affected by the situation, because it had many consoles already on the market (92 million Nintendo Switch today). This has allowed games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons to set records in a context of confinement.

The shortage started because people started working and studying from homePatrick Moorhead, Moor InsightsHowever, make no mistake … until Nintendo is affected. In fact, the Japanese company is currently working to find production alternatives for the Nintendo Switch semiconductors: “We are reexamining the hardware design to try to mitigate the effects of the semiconductor shortage.” The president himself, Shuntaro Furukawa, recently admitted that they have not sold as many consoles as they expected, something that has led the company to review its sales expectations: “We are doing everything we can, but there is a growing sense of uncertainty around production plans “.

It has something more difficult PlayStation 5, because it makes use of a graphics technology that is quite complicated to produce in the current situation. Sony has already officially recognized that the semiconductor shortage is affecting production. In the fiscal results, the company has admitted that it has not reached the distribution objectives (something evident), although they hope to increase the sales rate to reach 22 million consoles by March 2022. Considering that they are currently going for 15 millions, it is not a bad data at all.

In Xbox a similar situation is experienced, although they have a slight advantage, since Series X and Series S are two different hardware, the second with less demand in terms of the production of the graphics chip. Even so, Microsoft has also been strongly affected because it was the first time they had released two consoles at the same time, according to Cédric Mimouni in an interview. As relevant data, the executive defended some aspects that reinforce everything we have said so far: that the demand was very high, that there is a shortage of chips and that it is not known very well when everything will be solved. Or well … maybe this last point is now a little clearer. We see it below.

In summary: The most affected industry is domestic electronics, which represents 50% of the total.

Nintendo had a strong installed base of Switch and it has weathered the impact well.

Sony has sold fewer PS5s than it bargained for, but is hoping to bounce back.

Xbox has also struggled with Series X, with a shortage of stock.

When will the problem end?

The problem was born in 2020 with the pandemic, but has spread to 2021 due to the fact that the demand continues to be very high. Most likely, in 2022, a good part of the difficulties will still persist, with a shortage of semiconductors that will again lead to stock problems. Phil Spencer (executive vice president of Microsoft) is aware of this, and has already said that the situation will go beyond Christmas, for months and months. It is something that technology experts also defend: the problem won’t go away anytime soon and for the next few weeks we will continue to have that “first come, first served” thing. The best example we have is not only in the crazy PS5 and Xbox Series pre-order campaigns, but also in the Steam Deck, with a reservation for months ahead and a delay in its release.

Where is the solution? Lisa Su, head of AMD, argues that the semiconductor industry needs to increase its manufacturing capacity. The Asian giant TSMC already has plans to improve its production with a millionaire investment. At the same time, there are companies that are stockpiling chips to anticipate potential problems. But there is an even more important movement, and that is that Europe is emerging as a new semiconductor production center (with Germany and France at the helm). This would allow to divert the focus of the industry and eliminate current dependence on China and Taiwan.

The bottom line is that the process will be slow, but supply will eventually meet demand. Basically, semiconductor companies will make million-dollar investments, while improving production processes, making them more efficient. The question is: when will all this come? Short answer: there is still. Until the year 2023 the semiconductor crisis is not expected to be overcome. The most optimistic voices speak of September 2022, but everything is at the expense of the pandemic situation, and also of the own performance of the manufacturers.

By this I mean that it will matter a lot how Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo handle the present situation. There is a lot of work behind console manufacturing, with daily calls to secure the components. Getting the chips will be essential, and if that means opting for other internals, you might consider (as long as they are invisible to the consumer and do not alter the original features). It will be interesting to see how the situation evolves, but you have to be optimistic. This will be a temporary situation from which the industry will surely come out stronger.

In summary: The console shortage will last in 2022, although it will improve over time.

There is already a strong investment in semiconductor production currently taking place.

Hardware companies could revise components to streamline the process.

The situation is planned to be fully overcome in 2023.

