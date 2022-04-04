When can you download the 2021 Income draft and how to do it step by step

In recent days, we have been reviewing everything that has to do with the 2021 Income Statement, the one we do in 2022 to declare to the Tax Agency the taxes we have paid via personal income tax and thus know if we are going to pay or return . You will be able to download and present the draft from Wednesday, April 6. The last day is June 30. If you want to access the calendar so you don’t miss it, we tell you how to do it.

As of today, we can already access personal tax data and use the Renta WEB Open simulator, which will tell you in a simple and fast way if it is your responsibility for the Treasury to enter the difference of what you have paid in excess, or if for the On the contrary, it is you who must balance your personal tax balance. In it, we can work even with the assumptions of having a spouse, to make a joint or individual declaration.

What do you need to obtain and present the draft Income Tax 2021 of the AEAT

Once you have used the Renta WEB Open simulator with your tax data, you can start processing the draft Income 2021 online in the official AEAT tool, Renta WEB, which will appear on the Income 2021 website from the day 6 with the name “Draft / tax return processing service (Renta WEB)“. To do this, you will need to be able to identify yourself in the Tax Agency system through the web so that they know who you are. You can do it in three fairly typical ways in the Administration:

The digital certificate of the FNMT It is the most direct and comfortable way if you have it installed in your browser. We leave you the way to obtain it and renew it. The best news is that since 2020 it is no longer necessary to have Internet Explorer or the archaic Firefox 68 for these processes. Of course, you can use it in any browser.

Another method to identify us is the [email protected] PIN systemthrough which we will use a code chosen by us, together with a PIN received by SMS or the [email protected] application.

We can also resort to the reference number, which we can obtain by entering our DNI next to the information in box 505 (‘General taxable base subject to tax’) of the previous year’s declaration. In the case at hand, it would be the declaration for the 2020 financial year. This code will be valid throughout the entire income campaign.

By identifying ourselves, we will be asked if we are acting on our own behalf or as someone’s representative. Later, if it is the first time we access, we will have to confirm our address. From there, by clicking on Draft / Declaration (Renta WEB) we can start filling in data in the draft.





From now on, as the video of the Tax Agency shows at the end of the article, you must act according to your situation. If you are not sure how to continue, it is best to ask the Tax Agency or an advisor for help. If you are able to fill it all out correctly, after reviewing it, you will be able to present the document in the image shown below, by pressing the button Summary of declarations.