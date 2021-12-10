When Carmen Salinas revealed the secrets of her love for Chivas de Guadalajara

Photos: @ leomeloj_14 / Twitter – Chivas.

The actress, producer and businesswoman Carmen Salinas placeholder image He passed away on December 9 at the age of 82 after suffering a stroke.

The one born in Torreón, Coahuila, constantly expressed her fondness for Chivas del Guadalajara, popular team of Mexico. In an interview for TUDN, Salinas was with Enrique “The Dog” Bermúdez. There he explained how his love for him was born Sacred Flock.

The sports writer questioned “Carmelita”About the decision he had made, since the choice could have been by the red and black from the Atlas and not for the rojiblancos, having lived in Jalisco.

The television producer replied: “I lived with my husband in Sector Libertad, municipality of Guadalajara. Pedro Plascencia (husband) was watching a game between Atlas and Guadalajara. Something thatI wanted to talk to him and he said: Right now, don’t be bothering me, my team is playing. He had never spoken to me like that, I asked him who was playing and he said Chivas and Margaritas. I got upset and told him I wish the Chivas won and from there I never lost a game of theirs again.”, Commented the artist.

Carmen Salinas was hospitalized for an alleged stroke (Photo: Instagram / @ carmensalinas_56)

In that way Carmen began to be passionate about him Chiverío, to the degree of betting with different characters from the artistic environment such as Manuel “El Loco” Valdés, Jorge “The Donkey” Van Rankin and Juan Carlos “El Borrego” Nava, who are fans of Eagles of America, staunch rival of the Guadalajara team.

For their part, Chivas they sent a message of support to one of their longest-standing militants: “The Rojiblanca Family is with you, a lot of strength to get ahead, Carmen Salinas. #FuezaCarmelita ”was read on the official Twitter account.

On the other hand, the protagonist of films, soap operas, and theater shows confessed that her performances not only stayed on stage, but also ventured into the green rectangle: “I got to play soccer. I was captain of the actresses and defender. Once we played singers against actresses “declared the Mexican movie star.

She also said that when she was about to have her son, who died in 1994, she I embroidered little t-shirts of Chiverío.

Carmen Salinas revealed the reason for her love for the Chivas de Guadalajara (Photo: Twitter / @ CarmenSalinasLo)

Another anecdote related to the Jalisco box occurred with the top scorer of the The Mexican Futbol selection. Carmen Salinas and Tomás Balcázar they became friends when they became compadres in the 60s. It must be remembered that Balcázar was the grandfather of Javier Hernández, historical scorer of the Tri.

Thus, in 2010 the attacker signed for him Manchester United from England. The hiring was coupled with the presentation of the new stadium of the Chivas de Guadalajara, at that time called Omnilife. The 22-year-old attacker asked for his aunt’s blessing: “I was invited to the game. I remember that they said goodbye to Chicharito Y he asked me to give him the blessing because he was going abroad. Look how well the boy has done”, Confessed Bermudez.

The filmmaker was also off the small screen and the big screen, since in 2015 she was part of the Chamber of Deputies of Mexico. The also politician was deputy for the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI). Criticism of her person came because of the position she held, since users on social networks assured that the actress was not prepared for public office.

On the current health of “Carmelita”, She was hospitalized and remains in intensive care. This was reported by his nephew Gustavo Briones. In this way, the evolution and status of the artist will be announced in the coming days.

