When Checo Pérez scored a taquito goal thanks to a pass from Rafa Márquez

Sergio Perez has built his reputation as one of the most competent pilots in the formula 1. Although motor racing is the sport that has catapulted him to the world elite, on several occasions he has expressed his taste for football In fact, on one occasion he showed off his skills during a friendly match where he was able to share the colors of the same team with Rafael Marquez, who provided assistance It ended in a goal with a definition of taquito.

In october of 2019when he was still running for the team Racing Point, Perez was in the Mexico City to make your presentation at the Big prize of the Hermanos Rodríguez Autodrome. However, before running on the circuit, on October 23 participated in the tournament called “From the track to the field”, organized by the Telmex Foundation, where he showed his skills.

In the contest organized in the roof garden of Plaza Carso, Czech Pérez was in charge of opening the actions for his team. at minute 3 of the meeting, his team was already losing by two goals to nil, but a demonstration of football together, as well as the pilot’s definition, brought them closer to the board.

Sergio Pérez shared the soccer field with Rafa Márquez in 2019 (Photo: Getty Images)

Arturo Elijah Ayubwho also participated in the match, recovered the ball in the rival area and sent him to one of the gangs where he was received by Rafael Marquez. After driving for a few metres, the former FC Barcelona defender sent a cross into the penalty area where the pilot executed a Cristiano Ronaldo-style finish. After strike with the right heelleft the goalkeeper without chance and scored the first goal.

Although it was difficult for them to tie the actions, at the end of the match the blue team consolidated the comeback and took the trophy of the contest with a victory of 15 goals against 12 marked by the white team.

On that occasion, the arch of the team of Czech was defended by the exporter Jorge Campos. In addition, the presence of Enzo Fittipaldi, Arturo Elijah AyubMarco Slim, Darkness Jr.Nacho Gonzalez, Fernando Arce, Alan Mozo, Vale Macias, Selene Angel, Antonio BrisenoPetro Fittipaldo, Pancho Name, Bruno Marioni and Jose Rivas.

In 2019, Sergio Pérez wore the colors of Racing Point for the last time, since the following year he made his debut as a teammate of Max Verstappen in Red Bull (Photo: Srdjan Suki/EFE)

Before entering Formula 1, Pérez tried his luck as a footballer. Although his ambition in the most popular sport in Mexico was great, since he imagined himself defending the colors of the Eagles of America, he abandoned the dream after discovering the best version of himself as an athlete behind the wheel.

That edition was the last that the Mexican ran with the colors of Racing Point and signed the one that, until then, It had been his best race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodríguez. On board the RP19 was able to overcome the members of the Renault team to be in the seventh position overall. Although his position was far from the podium, he said he was satisfied with his performance.

“The truth is that we won the race today. Considering the teams, we were perfect. The team did a great job. We pushed when we should and saved when we shouldn’t (…) In the end keeping Ricciardo was very hardsince it had a very big difference in tires, but we managed it and we are very happy for these points and for giving this great race to all these people who support me”, he declared to the media.

