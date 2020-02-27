When Chicago P.D. Could Revisit Upton’s ‘Strong Feelings’ For Halstead

Go away a Remark
Chicago P.D. kicked off the second half of Season 7 with an episode that exposed Hailey Upton loves Jay Halstead. Whereas she stated she loves him as a result of he is her companion, the episode implied that her emotions are romantic, and she or he held again on saying these three little phrases to him. P.D. hasn’t revisited their relationship as something aside from companions for the reason that winter premiere, however showrunner Rick Eid teased their “robust emotions” have an element to play developing, and there are causes to suspect it is going to occur quickly.
Talking with TV Information in regards to the crossover between Chicago Hearth and Chicago P.D. in addition to what’s nonetheless to come back, Rick Eid stated this:
I believe that their robust emotions for one another will in the end current themselves in some form of romantic approach.
Curiously, Rick Eid didn’t say “Upton’s robust emotions for Halstead,” though hers are the one ones which have been explicitly confirmed on P.D. By referring to their robust emotions “for one another,” Eid appears to say that Halstead at the very least considerably reciprocates Upton’s for him. In fact, Eid did not say precisely when these emotions will current themselves or affirm {that a} romance between the companions will actually occur, however developments of their relationship may come sooner reasonably than later.
As in, within the very subsequent episode! Referred to as “Intimate Violence,” the episode airs on March 4. Whereas the trailer for the episode did not give a lot away besides that some dangerous guys will do some dangerous issues, the outline courtesy of NBC proves that Upton and Halstead ought to have lots to do:
An armed theft case shortly turns right into a murder investigation. When one suspect’s background suggests home violence, Upton is pressured to reckon together with her childhood. Voight and Halstead butt heads over Halstead’s righteous intuition.
Characters usually do not seem in Chicago P.D. episode descriptions until they’ve main components to play. “Intimate Violence” seems to by some means be each Upton- and Halstead-centric. If that is the case, would not it stand to purpose that some intriguing scenes between them are in retailer? In spite of everything, the teases within the description are for plots which are deeply private.
The one individual with whom Hailey has mentioned her childhood on display screen is Ruzek from throughout their considerably weird fling, so any opening up about it could be a giant deal. In the meantime Halstead’s “righteous intuition” to do the best factor apparently wasn’t completely stamped out of him when he was shot. Halstead and Voight have conflicted earlier than, notably on the finish of Season 6 and starting of Season 7.
Whether or not or not Chicago P.D. lastly revisits Upton’s shut name with telling Halstead she loves him in “Intimate Violence,” it appears like must-see TV for followers of both character. It’s value noting that they seem collectively in a number of promo pictures for the episode. Have a look:
Admittedly, just about all that may be deduced from this picture is that Halstead and Upton will hit the streets collectively, will probably be coming into a harmful sufficient scenario to warrant sporting their vests, and will probably be chilly. Not a lot out of the strange for an episode of Chicago P.D., but additionally not essentially one thing that may be deemed large enough to be launched as a promotional picture.
One other picture is much more intimate:
I’ll go forward and assume not one of the different Intelligence cops are within the room for this scene, and I am guessing Upton and Halstead aren’t discussing why he determined to sit down on her desk when there are such a lot of chairs round. In all seriousness, may this be when Halstead lastly finds out about what Upton did to Darius Walker?
Hopefully these pictures mixed with Rick Eid’s feedback and the episode description at the very least imply a meaty episode for Upton and Halstead’s characters; as for his or her relationship, we’ll have to attend and see. The “Intimate Violence” episode of Chicago P.D. airs Wednesday, March Four at 10 p.m. ET on NBC because the third hour within the One Chicago block, together with Chicago Hearth at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago Med at eight p.m. ET.
Add Comment