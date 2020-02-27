When Chicago P.D. Could Revisit Upton’s ‘Strong Feelings’ For Halstead

Chicago P.D. kicked off the second half of Season 7 with an episode that exposed Hailey Upton loves Jay Halstead. Whereas she stated she loves him as a result of he is her companion, the episode implied that her emotions are romantic, and she or he held again on saying these three little phrases to him. P.D. hasn’t revisited their relationship as something aside from companions for the reason that winter premiere, however showrunner Rick Eid teased their “robust emotions” have an element to play developing, and there are causes to suspect it is going to occur quickly.