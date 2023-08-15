When Corey Taylor Sings The “SpongeBob” Theme Song Alongside Tom Kenny, It’s The High Point Of His Career:

Corey Taylor has been a guitarist for more than three decades, and he is still getting better. Between Slipknot as well as Stone Sour, the singer has played for some of the largest crowds and filled some of the biggest halls and event grounds possible.

Taylor Sang The SpongeBob SquarePants Theme Song Alongside Tom Kenny, Who Did The Voice Of Patrick Star:

But Taylor was at his best on Saturday when he performed the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song alongside voice actor Tom Kenny at the Huntington Comic as well as Toy Convention within West Virginia.

“This is the most nervous I’ve ever been within my whole career,” Taylor addressed the crowd from the outdoor stage at the event. “How the hell did I receive here, you guys?”

After Kenny gave him the pleasure of asking, “Are you ready, kids?” he took the lead in the show. The two people figured out how to work together in their duo as they went along. For example, they figured out what key they were singing in as they switched lines back and forth.

Corey Taylor Joked During A Live Performance That He Was Getting Tired Of Playing “Show Tune.”:

Corey Taylor joked during a live show earlier this year that he was getting tired of playing the showtune: “I’ve written more than 100 songs, yet you are yelling ‘SpongeBob’ at a grown ass-fucking man.

What the hell are you doing?'” Then, he reluctantly sang the song to loud cheers, flipping off the crowd and laughing as he did so.

Taylor’s second solo album, CMFT2, will come out on September 15. In November, he will tour the UK as well as Europe to promote of the album. Here you will discover any tickets left for the trip.

With a full band behind him, Kenny tried to sound like Patchy the Pirate, while Taylor tried to sound more like a medieval town herald.

The Singer Was Supposed To Start His Solo Tour Of North America In A Little Over A Week:

In just over a week, the musician will start a solo tour of North America, but it’s still unclear if this will be the tour where he eventually decides to add the SpongeBob SquarePants theme to his official set list.

“It’s funny, but these days it’s almost like a sword with two edges. Taylor told Montreal Rocks in 2020, “It drives me crazy that it’s one of the most frequently requested songs at my acoustic shows, because the whole reason I learned it was so that my son and I could connect through music.”

“So it’s hard for me to say no to things like that, man. I’ve put it within the set a few times when it wasn’t already there.”

He also said, “I keep thinking if I should do a full band version in order to confuse people, you know? So, I’m not sure. Never is not a word you can use. But it’s a lot of fun.”

In other parts of the interview, he also talked about how much he likes Kaiser Chiefs and praised their first record, “Employment.” The lead singer of a metal band called “Employment” “really, really good as well as super legit.”

Taylor Said, “The More I Listened To That Album, The More It Made Me Want To Write.”

He said this about how the record made him feel: “The more I listened to that song, the more it made me want to write. I wrote this whole bunch of songs, man, a lot of them. I still listen to it regularly and feel really good when I do. I’ve been saying for many years that I’d play “Modern Way.”

Slipknot’s lead singer, Corey Taylor, has played the Spongebob SquarePants theme song in his solo shows for years. Why? Because it’s hilarious to see one of the most serious people in metal singing a song from a kids’ show.