When could Matheus Doria play with the Mexican National Team

Matheus Doria de Santos is about to finish his Mexican nationalization (Photo: EFE / Francisco Guasco)

The footballer of Santos Laguna, Matheus Doria, recently began the procedures to obtain Mexican nationality. The central defender of the team Lagunero has made clear his proposals to represent the national team wearing the shirt of the Tricolor. Last month he expressed his objectives for the following years “my goal is to fight for a position in the Mexico national team after the naturalization”He said to the media.

According to information from TUDN, the defensive back will complete his procedures to enjoy the rights and obligations of any Mexican in the month of December. That way yeah Gerardo “Tata” Martino wanting to have Doria’s services, he could fill him as a left central defender, a position in which he has recently needed a player with a changed profile.

In the same way, even if the footballer meets the requirements and is naturalized at the end of the year, he could be called to the The Mexican Futbol selection until 2023, because according to the restrictions of the FIFA that player who naturalizes will have to live five consecutive years in the country to which he wants to belong. The born in Brazil, began his career in Liga MX when he joined the Santos on 2018, so she would have to wait two more years to wear the Aztec t-shirt.

The player is not a rookie, as he debuted in the Botafogo from Brazil and went to Marseille from France in 2015. After passing through the old continent, the defender returned to his native country, to Sao Paulo from Brazil. He was also active in the Granada of the first division of Spain and the Malatyaspor from Turkey.

Matheus Doria would have a great chance of being part of the main painting of the “Tata”. The Santos defender plays as a center-back on the left, a position in which Martino has used Nestor Araujo, footballer who plays with a changed profile, since the member of the Celta Vigo He is right-handed.

As competition in the selection I would have Héctor Moreno and Johan Vázquez; both players are not starters in their respective clubs. Moreno has been deleted by Javier Aguirre in Monterrey, while Vazquez has not debuted with him Genoa of Italy.

Gerardo Martino still has not found a starting defensive line, because as central he has used Carlos Salcedo, Héctor Moreno, César Montes and Néstor Araujo.

In terms of football, the footballer of 26 years old plays the ball cleanly from behind. His physical conditions allow him to go to shock and his speed It’s one of the main factors that benefit him when walking backwards in the counter attacks of the opposing team. The spherical preview it benefits you for cut attacks and preventing offensives from rival forwards.

Another striking aspect is his change of face when changing the game; its privileged left-handed it is a surprise factor when starting play. In addition, Doria has a scoring nose, because with the Warriors has harvested 11 goals since he arrived at the northern box in 2018; where he has shown that he has been able to finish off with a header and set pieces, because in the mid-distance shot he has also moved the nets.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, the South American defender’s letter has a value of USD 6 million.

