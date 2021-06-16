When did Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi take the vaccine, Congress is committing a perfect sin by means of spreading lies: BJP

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Celebration has accused the Congress of spreading lies in regards to the indigenous covaxin. Describing it as a perfect sin, the BJP has stated that the Congress desires to wreck the vaccine by means of developing doubts. The BJP rejected the truth that cow’s calf serum is used within the manufacture of the vaccine. BJP’s nationwide spokesperson Sambit Patra stated, “Lately Congress has dedicated a perfect sin, as a result of the type of confusion which has been unfold by means of the Congress birthday celebration on social media and press convention nowadays by means of its spokesperson Pawan Kheda in regards to the covaccine made in India, that could be a nice sin. Additionally Learn – Congress starts arrangements for Gujarat meeting elections, Gujarat unit is busy in making roadmap

Sambit Patra stated that, "Of their press convention, Pawan Kheda and Congress's Nationwide Convenor of Social Media Gaurav Pandhi have objected that the vaccine comprises the serum of a cow's calf. It was once even stated on social media that this vaccine has been ready by means of killing a cow and a calf. The Ministry of Well being and scientists have obviously stated that any form of cow or calf serum isn't blended within the vaccine. This vaccine is totally secure and does now not have any roughly aberrations.

BJP's nationwide spokesperson stated, "Congress shall be remembered for 2 issues, for developing doubts in regards to the vaccine and for losing the vaccine. Lately we need to ask Sonia ji, Rahul ji and Priyanka Gandhi that every one 3 of you will have to inform while you took your first and 2d dose of vaccine or didn't take it. Does the Gandhi circle of relatives consider within the vaccine or now not? This query is not just of the BJP, however of the entire of India." Sambit Patra stated that nowadays we need to ask Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi that every one 3 of you will have to inform while you took your first and 2d dose of vaccine or didn't take it? Does the Gandhi circle of relatives consider within the vaccine or now not? This query is not just of BJP, however of complete India.