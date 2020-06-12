When do Barcelona play next in La Liga? 2019/20 fixtures confirmed

Barcelona are again in enterprise throughout the coronavirus lockdown with a raft of video games to be performed behind closed doorways.

Lionel Messi has impressed one other march towards the title in La Liga with 19 objectives and 12 assists in simply 21 appearances.

The Argentine star might have benefited from the remainder however will likely be determined for a return to motion regardless of a few wobbles from the Catalan giants previous to the pandemic.

Barcelona drew with Napoli and have been humbled by Actual Madrid earlier than narrowly overcoming Actual Sociedad in their three newest fixtures.

They maintain high spot in La Liga for now, however a rejuvenated Actual Madrid are shuffling into competition with simply two factors separating the groups.

Try the upcoming Barcelona video games you may watch totally free on TV in the UK.

Barcelona fixtures

All UK time

Saturday 13th June

Mallorca v Barcelona (9:00pm)

Tuesday 16th June

Barcelona v Leganes

Friday 19th June

Sevilla v Barcelona

Tuesday 23rd June

Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao

Extra fixtures to be confirmed quickly…

Watch Barcelona totally free in UK

You’ll be able to tune in to observe each single Barcelona league recreation totally free through LaLigaTV by Premier Sports activities.

It often prices £9.99 per thirty days to subscribe to the complete Premier Sports activities package deal, however with little in the way in which of stay sport and large viewers determined for a soccer repair, they’ve made the beneficiant name to serve up La Liga totally free.

For extra particulars about watching La Liga in the UK, take a look at our devoted information.

The way to watch La Liga in the UK