When do Dortmund play next in the Bundesliga? Fixtures, opponents and match details

Dortmund have grown to become one of the most popular elite teams in Europe following a decade of closing the gap on Bayern Munich with a string of outstanding talents.

The next generation crop of BVB stars includes a bristling front three of Erling Haaland, Jadon Sancho and Giovanni Reyna, arguably the hottest property on the continent in 2020.

Check out our guide to Dortmund’s upcoming fixtures and how to watch them.

When do Dortmund play next?

All UK times

Sat 16th May: DORTMUND v Schalke (2:30pm)

Borussia Dortmund fixtures

Sat 23rd May: Wolfsburg v DORTMUND (2:30pm)

Tues 26th May: DORTMUND v Bayern Munich (7:30pm)

Sat 30th May: Paderborn v DORTMUND (2:30pm)

Sat 6th June: DORTMUND v Hertha Berlin (2:30pm)

Sat 13th June: Dusseldorf v DORTMUND (2:30pm)

Tues 16th June: DORTMUND v Mainz 05 (7:30pm)

Sat 20th June: RB Leipzig v DORTMUND (2:30pm)

Sat 27th June: DORTMUND v Hoffenheim (2:30pm)

How to watch Dortmund on TV

BT Sport will show every remaining Bundesliga game live on TV until the end of the 2019/20 season at least.

We will bring you the updated TV information as we get it so you can tune into one of BT Sport’s channels to soak up the action.

Live stream Dortmund online

BT Sport customers can also live stream Dortmund games via the official BT Sport website and app.

If you’re not a BT Sport customer, check out the latest BT Sport deals or you can purchase a one-off monthly pass for just £25 to enjoy every game live.