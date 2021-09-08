When do scientists recommend lifting pandemic restrictions?

In Germany there were different moments of restrictions since February 2020. Scientists from that country analyzed when it is convenient to lift the measures (REUTERS / Fabrizio Bensch / Archive)

With the spread of the coronavirus around the world and without vaccines or specific treatments in the first months of 2020, governments began to establish different restrictions on population mobility to slow its expansion. Mass confinements affected more than half of the world population while the use of the chinstrap or mask, distancing, avoiding meetings in closed spaces with non-cohabitants, and permanent ventilation of closed spaces such as offices, hospitals and schools were also promoted. . Over the months, vaccines were developed with high efficacy and safety to prevent complications and deaths, and the dilemma arose: When should it be appropriate to release restrictions when vaccines are already available?

A team of researchers from Germany sought to provide an answer from science. The new analysis suggests that, to boost freedoms and protect against new waves of COVID-19, the rate at which restrictions are lifted to reduce the spread should be directly tied to the rate of vaccination. The team consisted of Simon Bauer, Viola Priesemann and their colleagues from the Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self-Organization, Germany, who published their results in the open access journal PLOS Computational Biology.

More than a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccination programs promise to alleviate many burdens caused by the disease, including necessary restrictions that have had social and economic consequences. So far, more than 5.41 billion doses of vaccines have been administered worldwide, which is equivalent to 71 doses per 100 people. Although there is a big difference between the vaccination programs of the different countries: only 1.8% of the population of low-income countries accessed a dose of vaccine. The United Arab Emirates, Portugal and Qatar are the countries that have most vaccinated their population with the complete scheme: they have already exceeded 80%.

So far, more than 5.41 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide. Portugal is one of the countries with the most people with a complete scheme (REUTERS / Pedro Nunes / Archive)

Much of the research in Germany focused on the allocation and prioritization of vaccines, and the optimal ways to control spread. However, how to execute a smooth transition between an unprotected population and eventual population immunity remains an open question.

To address this question, Bauer and his colleagues applied mathematical models to epidemiological and vaccination data from Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. They quantified the rate at which restrictions could be lifted during vaccine distribution to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 waves of case spikes overwhelming intensive care units.

By considering various possible scenarios, the researchers came to the conclusion that serious new waves can only be avoided if restrictions are lifted no faster than the rate dictated by the progress of vaccination, and that basically nothing is gained in freedom if restrictions are eased too quickly.

The results suggest that even after 80% of the adult population has been vaccinated, new, more infectious variants could trigger a new wave of COVID-19 and saturate intensive care units if all restrictions are lifted. “In such a case, the restrictions would have to be quickly restored, thereby vanishing the mirage of freedom,” Priesemann said in a statement.

“In addition, a premature lift would have high morbidity and mortality costs. Meanwhile, the relaxation of restrictions on the rate of vaccination shows almost the same progress in ‘freedom’, keeping the incidence low, “he commented. The study was funded by the Max Planck Society and the National Commission for Scientific and Technological Research.

In the UK, the government planned in February that it would lift restrictions on June 21, but suspended it until July 19 (Chris J. Ratcliffe / Bloomberg)

The researchers state that their results suggest that, Despite public pressure, policy makers should not rush the relaxation of restrictions, and that a high vaccination rate needs to be maintained, especially among high-risk populations. Likewise, the scientists recognized that it will be necessary to continue research to design optimal scenarios from a global perspective.

Days ago, The results of another study on the effect of changes in mobility at the suburban level were known months after the outbreak of COVID-19 in Latin America. In this case, the goal was examine “the longitudinal associations between population mobility and the incidence of COVID-19 at the subcity level in a large number of Latin American cities”Explained scientists Josiah Kephart, Xavier Declos Alió and Daniel Rodríguez, authors of the research published in The Lancet.

In this longitudinal ecological study, experts compiled aggregated data on mobile phone location, daily confirmed COVID-19 cases, and characteristics of urban and social settings to analyze population mobility and COVID-19 incidence at the sub-city level. between cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Mexico, from March 2 to August 29, 2020.

In Argentina to face the pandemic, isolation was decided in March 2020 (Franco Fafasuli / Archive)

“The United Nations Development Program in Latin America and the Caribbean and Grandata provided spatially aggregated mobile phone data; the confirmed cases of COVID-19 come from national government reports and the demographic and socioeconomic factors come from the last national census of each country ”, they specified. They included 1,031 suburban areas, representing 314 Latin American cities, in Argentina (107 suburban areas), Brazil (416), Colombia (82), Guatemala (20) and Mexico (406).

“On the fitted main model, we observed 10% less weekly mobility that was associated with an 8.6% lower incidence of COVID-19 in the following week. This association gradually weakened as the gap between mobility and COVID-19 incidence increased ″, showed the results of the study, indicating that reduced population movement within a suburban area is associated with a subsequent decrease in the incidence of COVID-19 among residents. “Policies that reduce suburban population mobility can be an effective COVID-19 mitigation strategyalthough they must be combined with strategies that mitigate the adverse social and economic consequences of reduced mobility for the most vulnerable groups, ”the scientists concluded.

About 80% of the population of Latin America lives in urban areas and many of the most serious outbreaks of COVID-19 have occurred in cities in Latin America. “In an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, governments have relied on city-wide or regional interventions to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, by establishing universal policies, such as restrictions to stay in home. Although these widespread measures have helped mitigate the incidence of COVID-19, they have incurred substantial social and economic costs, particularly in many Latin American cities where widespread transmission and associated restrictions on staying at home have persisted, ”the experts analyzed.

The closure of borders between South American countries such as Paraguay and Brazil was one of the measures to control the circulation of the coronavirus (EFE / Nathalia Aguilar / Archive)



Within the five countries studied, suburban areas had a substantial decrease in mobility towards the end of March. Suburban areas in all countries saw sharp reductions in mobility in March 2020, even before federal restrictions began. In Argentina, Colombia and Mexico, mobility reductions persisted in the following months, with relatively narrow variability within the country. In contrast, in Brazil and Guatemala, daily mobility gradually returned to rates similar to the reference mobility, with great variability within the country.

In terms of the average daily incidence of confirmed COVID-19 cases, a wide variation within the country was evidenced between suburban areas of the same country. By August 2020, the incidence of COVID-19 in suburban areas of Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala and Mexico was decreasing or stable, while In Argentina, the incidence of COVID-19 continued to increase.

