When do the best games arrive? Steam reveals the month with the best releases of 2021

According to their top 25 titles of the year, there are three months that have stood out above the rest.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated January 1, 2022, 23:56 22 comments

2021 ends, and with it the reviews of everything that this year has left us are finishing. Despite not being the best, there have been great games to enjoy on all platforms, as we have seen in the different awards ceremonies of the year, such as The Game Awards or the return of the long-awaited 3DJuegos Awards that you could experience live.

But Steam, of course, wants to focus on the PC, and in its review of the best of 2021, apart from the list of games and those chosen to represent the different categories, it shares a curious detail. It is a table that classifies the best releases of the year month by month, comparing it with the same of 2020.

At the end of the year, more launches are concentratedIn it, we can see that, of the top 25 chosen by Steam (which you can check here) according to the income generated in the first two weeks of its launch, the month that takes all the honors is November, with five of those premieres during its 30 days. September and May follow with four, although in general there is a trend towards the end of the year, something logical because more games tend to be concentrated. If we make the comparison with 2020, the same thing that we discussed occurs, although it is striking that May did not obtain any, while in 2021 it has been one of the most prominent.

As we say, this curiosity falls within the list that the platform has chosen Valve, so the protagonists are very specific, like, for example, Forza Horizon 5 or the multiplayer of Halo Infinite. Even so, it helps us to get an idea of ​​what time of year we enjoy better titles in general, something that is increasingly difficult to predict. One of the main reasons for this is that many games are constantly lengthening their lives, as we have seen in the Steam ranking of titles with the most concurrent players during 2021.

More on: Steam, Valve and PC.