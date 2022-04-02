When do tickets go on sale for the World Cup and how to buy the different packages

Millions of fans fight for a ticket to the Qatar World Cup (REUTERS / Naseem Zeitoun)

The clock is ticking and there is less and less to go before the start of the long-awaited World Cup. The twenty-second edition of this event will take place in Qatar in an atypical period: from November 21 to December 18. As time grows shorter World Cup fever skyrockets and fans start going wild for a ticket. Infobae It explains, in a simple way, when the new batch of tickets for the tournament will be released, the different options and prices.

The first thing to note is that the next remainder will go on sale on Tuesday, April 5 at 12 noon Doha time (6 am Argentina time or 11:00 CET). They can be requested at FIFA.com/en/tickets and, when produced after the World Cup draw, each fan will be able to request their tickets knowing exactly the dates and venues of their team’s matches.

It is worth remembering that during the first sales phase 800,000 fans secured a place in the biggest football sporting event on the planet. In the initial draw period, the ten countries that acquired the most tickets were Qatar, the United States, England, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, India, Brazil, Argentina and Saudi Arabia. The most demanded were the individual ones, for the opening match or the decisive matches.

There are three types of ticket options. One is that of “individual match tickets (IMT)”, which is used exclusively for a specific meeting. In this variant it exists for categories 1, 2, 3 and 4 (the fourth is only for residents of Qatar), as well as the category of accessibility tickets.

In this variant, the tickets, for non-residents, range from 250 Qatari riyals (about 69 dollars) to 5,850 (1,606 dollars).

“Team Pass (TST)” It is for those who want to follow a team throughout the World Cup starting from the debut in the group stage. Its variants are three, four or seven games. Clients are guaranteed all matches in all rounds of the competition they purchase, regardless of whether the team qualifies for them.

Discounting accessible tickets, the cheapest variant is 825 Qatari riyals (226 dollars), while the most expensive amounts to 15,708 (4314 US dollars).

“Four stadium ticket (FST)” It is the option offered by FIFA to experience the atmosphere of four different stadiums on consecutive days, appealing to the short distance between the different venues in Qatar. It is worth noting that the encounters of each package cannot be chosen, since they are fixed.

In this proposal, prices range from 1,000 riyals (274 dollars) to 4,650 (1,277). The stadiums of this World Cup are the Iconic Lusail Stadium (Al Daayen, 94,500 spectators), Estadio Al Janoub (Al Wakrah, 40.000), Stadium 974 (Doha, 40.000), Al Thumama Stadium (Doha, 60.000), Khalifa International Stadium (Rayan, 50,000), City of Education Stadium (Rayan, 45,350), Ahmed bin Ali Stadium (Rayan, 44,740) and Estadio Al Bayt (Above, 60,000).

Another important fact is that the Qatari authorities request Hay’ya card, which is an entry permit to the State of Qatar and your access to the stadium (along with a match ticket). Additionally, international fans will need to confirm their accommodation plans. This is processed through the page Qatar2022.qa.

The first test that was carried out during the FIFA Arab Cup that had the Fan ID as an option was considered a success and that is why it became a firm necessity for this World Cup.

