When does Alzheimer’s start? Two international studies give new clues

Every 3 seconds a new case of dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease, develops in the world . It is already estimated that the number of affected people will increase to 139 million in 2050. That increase will occur more in low- and middle-income countries, such as those in Latin America.

With that scenario for the future, scientific research races non-stop to better understand why Alzheimer’s disease occurs and how to act before pathological processes begin and before symptoms manifest.

In that direction, the results of two studies that included volunteers from the United States and Argentina were known. These volunteers gave their consent for scientists investigate different parameters in their brains that will help them work better in different instances disease prevention in the future.

“Both studies go in the same direction but with different methodologies and populations,” he told Infobae the Doctor Ricardo Allegri, researcher in neurosciences at Conicet and head of the Department of Cognitive Neurology, Neuropsychology and Neuropsychiatry at the Fleni Institute in Buenos Aires, who was a co-author on both studies.

“Today it is known that Alzheimer’s disease begins many years before the symptoms appear. It can start between 20 years or more than 30 years before it is symptomatic”, he pointed. “It is also known that the pathological processes of the disease are not the same throughout its evolution and there are metabolic pathways that are accelerated in some periods and not in others,” he added.

In one of the studies they did, they sought to measure the characteristics of metabolic pathological processes. In the other, he focused on the evolution of neurodegeneration that is associated with Alzheimer’s disease. “In both studies, issues that are key to finding the windows of opportunity for treatment and the result of each one in each period were evaluated,” Dr. Allegri said.

The first of the papers was published in the journal Neuroimage: Clinical and was carried out in collaboration with researchers from the Mayo Clinic, the University of California at San Francisco, and the Osaka City University Medical School in Japan. In the other study, researchers from the United States, Australia, Germany and Japan collaborated and was published in the journal Brain de Oxford Academic.

“These studies are important for the project to work on what is called primary, secondary and tertiary prevention for Alzheimer’s disease. Primary prevention consists of the possibility of using medications before the pathophysiological alteration occurs. Secondary prevention is when the neuropathological alteration already exists, but the individual is asymptomatic, and tertiary prevention can be given when they already have symptoms,” Allegri commented.

The study published in Neuroimage: Clinical uses a population at risk mainly from the ADNI project. This initiative began in 2004 in the United States to find the signs of the first changes that occur in the human body long before the disease manifests itself.

Through a special longitudinal methodology, an attempt was made to detect the time of onset and the trajectory of neurodegeneration using nuclear magnetic resonance. “In this way, some who converted and others who did not can be predicted in normal subjects, and map that trajectory. This study serves to predict the evolution of the disease in each patient or to monitor therapeutic tests whether or not they have an impact on the prevention of neurodegeneration”, detailed.

Meanwhile, the other study, published in Brainconsisted of reviewing in 2,700 subjects the longitudinal changes of the different biomarkers (aimed at detecting amyloid, tau and neurodegeneration alterations) of Alzheimer’s disease from 18 to 103 years of age. “Through this study we characterize the temporal evolution of the biomarkers and the order in which it happens. We describe what happens in each age group from the age of 18. We also studied the difference in this progression in relation to the presence of the E4 allele in the gene encoding the ApoE 4″ gene.

What would be another contribution of this study? “The discovery of the evolutionary profiles of each of the neurotransmitters and when the underlying pathology is accelerated allows us to understandthe different therapeutic windows and relate them to the age and evolution time of the disease. This is key to carrying out therapeutic prevention trials in the coming years”, Allegri said.

The causes of Alzheimer’s are still unknown, he stressed. It is known that there are autosomal dominant hereditary forms, which are rare (2%). In sporadic forms (98%) having one and even two E4 alleles in the gene that codes for apolipoprotein E (APOE) increases the risk of Alzheimer’s and is associated with the onset of the disease at an earlier age.

“But there are other factors that play into the disease. There are some modifiable factors like education in childhood, hypertension and diabetes in middle age, obesity, social isolation, and depression in later life,” he added. Although the results of the studies are basic research, according to the researcher, the data obtained will be useful to interpret the windows of therapeutic opportunity in the coming decades. In other words, they will contribute to better indicate what treatment and when it could be indicated in patients.

This is what is known as the “window of opportunity” of a medication. “Thus we could consider that the moment we use an anti-amyloid treatment that acts at an oligomeric level is not similar to that at another that acts when the amyloid plaque is formed or with the use of an anti-tau treatment”, exemplified.

“These are valuable studies because they allow to partially predict, before the onset of symptoms, the rate of progression of neurodegeneration through changes in neuroimaging findings and by changes in the presence and changes of amyloid and tau biomarkers,” he said. a Infobae the doctor Raúl Arizaga, neurologist and former leader of the research group of the World Federation of Dementias.

“Also These are important works because they correlate with this progression the presence of a predisposing gene for Alzheimer’s disease that determines the constitution of a cholesterol transporting protein (apolipoprotein E)”added Arizaga, who was not involved in the published studies.

They are “important and significant steps” – highlighted Dr. Arizaga – to anticipate the appearance and evolution of neurodegenerative diseases not only such as Alzheimer’s but also frontotemporal dementia. “But it must be kept in mind that the origin of the pathogenesis that produces neurodegeneration is still a pending challenge for neuroscience,” he said.

