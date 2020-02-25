When does Brassic season 2 start? Release date, cast and trailer for Sky One series

Brassic (brief for boracic lint, Cockney rhyming slang for “skint”) is coming again, with series star and co-creator Joe Gilgun reteaming with BAFTA-winning author Danny Brocklehurst (Netflix’s The Stranger) for a second series.

The brand new episodes will see Gilgun’s character Vinnie and his gang of pals reunited for extra wild exploits within the (fictious) Lancashire city of Hawley.

Right here’s all the things it’s essential learn about Brassic 2, and past…

Brassic season 2 cast: Who’s returning?

The entire essential cast from the primary series will return, together with…

Joseph Gilgun (Vinnie)

Michelle Keegan (Erin)

Damien Molony (Dylan)

Tom Hanson (Cardi)

Aaron Heffernan (Ash)

Ryan Sampson (Tommo)

Parth Thakerer (JJ)

Followers of Vinnie’s completely inappropriate GP, Dr. Chris Cox, might be happy to listen to that Dominic West may even be again, with new cast members for series two together with John Thomson (Chilly Toes) and Invoice Paterson (Fleabag).

Brassic season 2 launch date: When is it again?

Brassic will launch new episodes on Sky One and NOW TV in Might 2020. Preserve checking again for an actual air-date!

Is there a trailer for Brassic season 2?

Yep – it features a sneak peek at extra madcap antics for the gang, plus a twist or two (who’s that Dylan’s kissing?) and a dance sequence that we’re assuming is a part of a fantasy sequence (although this being Brassic, we’re ruling nothing out).

Brassic season 2 filming: the place is Brassic filmed?

Series two of Brassic was filmed in autumn 2019, with the Lancashire city of Bacup as soon as once more doubling for the fictional Hawley (really based mostly on Gilgun’s hometown of Chorley).

Some location filming additionally happened in Manchester, with scenes set on the gang’s native pub being shot at The Star and Garter close to Manchester Piccadilly station.



A 3rd series of Brassic, comprised of eight episodes, has additionally already been greenlit earlier than the second has even aired.

Talking to RadioTimes.com, Gilgun mentioned the staff behind the present is each “actually happy” with and “actually frightened” by the early renewal, having “set the bar fairly excessive” with the primary two series. “We’ve smashed it once more with season two, y’see, we’ve hit the bottom operating,” he mentioned. “We all know we’ve carried out it once more, there’s not a second album syndrome there. We’ve cracked it once more.”

How did Brassic season 1 finish?

The primary series of Brassic noticed Vinnie faux his personal loss of life – not all that convincingly – to flee the wrath of native gangster Terence McCann (Ramon Tikaram), whereas Dylan’s relationship with Erin appeared to hit a disaster level when charming love rival Jake (Anthony Welsh) appeared to suggest…



The trailer for series two sees a newly blonde Vinnie hand over the ruse and launch himself again into the thick of it – thieving, automotive chases and an unlucky encounter with a peacock.

Going ahead, Gilgun has mentioned that series two and three of Brassic will goal to duplicate what folks liked concerning the first – that mixture of untamed humour and excessive emotion.

“You want that [emotion] – it grounds the present,” he mentioned. “You may nick shetland ponies, you may break by means of fat-bergs, however it’s important to floor it someplace – it’s not sufficient to only have insanity continuously, it’ll run stale, so it’s important to have these moments the place it’s genuinely heart-wrenching.

“Really among the most constructive suggestions we’ve had from the present has been [about] these moments the place it’s type of quieter and you’re made to assume slightly bit.”