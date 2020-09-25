When does Brave New World air on Sky One and NOW TV? Who’s in the forged?

Whereas watching a fictional dystopia could be rather less escapist than it might have been pre-2020, the new adaptation of Aldous Huxley’s acclaimed novel Brave New World may simply tempt you to an alternate world.

After airing in the US in the summer season, the Alden Ehrenreich-starring collection is now coming quickly to Sky One – and whereas it won’t be the reassuring watch that some viewers are after in these instances, it actually appears set to be an thrilling piece of tv.

Learn on for all the key particulars about Brave New World together with launch date, forged, trailer notes and extra (however not rather more).

When does Brave New World air on Sky One and NOW TV?

The collection already arrived in the US on Wednesday July fifteenth on NBC’s streaming service Peacock – nonetheless the UK launch date has now been revealed, with the collection debuting on Friday 2nd October on Sky One.

What’s Brave New World about?

The collection is about in ‘New London’, a future model of the capital metropolis in which a inflexible social order is stored and the place the tradition is dominated by prompt gratification -largely achieved by means of the frequent use of the authorized drug Soma to unravel any and all issues.

On this world reside Bernard Marx and Lenina Crowne – who’ve by no means identified another life however who’re determined to expertise one thing totally different.

The pair journey to the Savage Lands, a trek which sees them caught up in a particularly violent rebellion, and whereas there they encounter John the Savage, who travels again to New London with them – quickly inflicting disruption to the seemingly excellent society and main Bernard and Lenina to query all the things about their lives and conditioning.

Who’s in the forged of Brave New World?

A formidable forged has been assembled for the adaptation – with former Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay taking part in Lenina Crowne and Harry Lloyd, maybe greatest identified for his flip as Viserys Targaryen in the first season of Sport of Thrones, taking part in Bernard Marx.

The function of John the Savage is performed by Solo: A Star Wars Story and Hail Caesar actor Alden Ehrenreich, whereas the principal forged additionally consists of Hannah John-Kamen, identified for portraying Ghost in Ant-Man and the Wasp and the titular character in Netflix thriller The Stranger, and Demi Moore – star of a number of movies together with Ghost, A Few Good Males, Indecent Proposal and The Scarlett Letter.

Actors who seem in the supporting forged embody Sen Mitsuji (Origin), Joseph Morgan (The Vampire Diaries), Nina Sosanya (Final Tango in Halifax), Kylie Bunbury (When They See Us), Ed Stoppard (The Pianist), Mark Umbers (My Dinner with Hervé) and Kate Fleetwood (Victoria).

Brave New World trailer

You possibly can view a teaser for the present right here to get your first glimpse of the all-star forged and the world of New London.

