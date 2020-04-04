When does Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins start?

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins is again on Channel Four with 12 well-known faces who suppose they’ve what it takes to cross the SAS choice.

The well-known faces will embark on a gruelling course, whereas being pushed to their restrict by Chief Teacher, Ant Middleton, and his group of Directing Employees, Cunning, Billy, Ollie and latest member Jay.

Signed up to participate on the brand new sequence is TV personalities Katie Worth and Joey Essex; TV presenters, Anthea Turner and Helen Skelton; ballroom dancer, Brendan Cole; former Premiership Footballer, John Fashanu; Hollyoaks actress, Nikki Sanderson; YouTuber, Jack Maynard; Paralympic Athlete, Lauren Steadman; Rudimental DJ, Locksmith; Radio 1Xtra DJ, Yasmin Evans and former boxing champion, Tony Bellew.

So when does it begin? Right here’s every part you should know…

What’s the begin date for Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

A launch date hasn’t been confirmed simply but for the 2020 sequence, however based mostly on earlier years we will make some educated guesses on when it’s prone to be.

The 2019 superstar model aired on Sunday April seventh.

At current, the primary episode isn’t in Channel 4’s TV schedule for April fifth, so we count on it to air later this month, if not later in Might.

Just like the 2019 sequence, Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will air each Sunday at 9pm on Channel 4.

Every episode is an hour-long and can be broadcast between 9 and 10 pm.

What’s Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins about?

The 12 celebs will try and cross SAS Choice by embarking on the hardest take a look at of their lives, going through a gruelling course within the difficult terrain of Scotland’s rugged West Coast.

The recruits will all dwell collectively in a derelict farmstead on the distant island of Raasay, the place they are going to be uncovered to Scotland’s unforgiving climate, harsh panorama and unstable seas.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel Four quickly. In case you’re in search of extra to observe try our TV information.