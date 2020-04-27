When does ITV’s lockdown series Isolation Stories air on TV?

ITV have developed a brand new series of brief dramas offering snapshots into life below lockdown, with Sheridan Smith starring within the first of 4 episodes. Learn on for all the things it is advisable to learn about Isolation Stories.

When is Isolation Stories on TV?

The four-part drama series shall be stripped throughout 4 days, starting on Tuesday fifth Could at 9pm on ITV, and airing on the similar time and on the identical channel on Wednesday sixth, Thursday seventh and Friday eighth Could.

What’s Isolation Stories about?

Produced by Oscar nominated author and producer Jeff Pope (Philomena, A Confession), the four-part series depicts life in the course of the UK’s lockdown interval, with tales which are by turns humorous, poignant, and heartrending.

All 4 separate tales had been filmed in adherence with the strict guidelines of the UK lockdown, with forged members filming themselves whereas at residence (or with the assistance of these in their very own family), and with directing recommendation offered remotely.

Of her involvement within the undertaking, Sheridan Smith stated: “I’m closely pregnant and have been isolating at residence so I jumped on the likelihood to make a drama in regards to the large drama going on throughout us proper now. I feel it’s actually essential to attempt to mirror what’s taking place to us while it’s nonetheless truly taking place.”

Who stars in Isolation Stories?

The primary episode, “Mel”, stars Sheridan Smith (Gavin and Stacey, Cilla) as a closely pregnant girl whose associate and father of her unborn little one has chosen to spend lockdown along with his spouse and youngsters.

Robert Glenister (Hustle) and his actor son, Tom Glenister (Vera), seem in episode two “Ron and Russell”, a few father and son who’re trapped and isolating collectively because of the father’s sickness with coronavirus.

Episode three, “Mike and Rochelle”, is about hypochondriac Mike (performed by Stan Lee’s Fortunate Man actor Darren Boyd) and his psychiatrist Rochelle (Waterloo Street’s Angela Griffin).

Lastly Eddie Marsan (The World’s Finish), his sons Blue and Bodie, and David Threlfall (Shameless) star within the fourth episode, “Karen”, a few grandfather who stops off exterior the window of his son-in-law’s home.

The four-part series begins on Tuesday fifth Could at 9pm on ITV, and airs the next nights on the similar time.