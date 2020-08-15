When does Millie Bobby Brown film The Girls I’ve Been come to Netflix?

Contemporary off the heels of Stranger Issues and Enola Holmes, Netflix has signed on teen actress Millie Bobby Brown for one more undertaking: The Girls I’ve Been, an adaptation of the upcoming thriller of the identical identify by Tess Sharpe.

Brown’s fellow Netflix star Jason Bateman (Ozark) can be concerned within the undertaking, and is ready to produce alongside Brown’s PCMA Productions.

Right here’s what you want to know concerning the film.

When is The Girls I’ve Been on Netflix?

The film was introduced in July 2020 by way of Deadline, so there’s no information but relating to when filming will begin, or when it is going to stream.

The ebook of the identical identify will likely be printed early subsequent yr (2021), so we’ll in all probability get our fingers on a duplicate lengthy earlier than we get the prospect to watch the difference – particularly with COVID-19 restrictions pausing many filming schedules.

There’s additionally the prospect that Millie Bobby Brown could have to end filming Stranger Issues three earlier than transferring onto a brand new undertaking.

The Girls I’ve Been solid

Milly Bobby Brown is the one confirmed casting to date, with extra characters and solid members but to be introduced.

The ebook that the characteristic film is predicated on is but to be launched, however it’s reportedly a couple of younger con artist, Nora, who’s caught up in a hostage state of affairs at a financial institution and should use all of the instruments of her commerce to free herself, her girlfriend, and her ex-boyfriend.

Its’ not clear but whether or not Brown will play Nora, the protagonist, however it will appear the seemingly decide.

The Girls I’ve Been trailer

There’s no trailer as of but – that’s a good distance off, however we’ll maintain this web page up to date.

