When does Novak Djokovic play next at the Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic is a relentless drive on the court docket and is proving his prowess as soon as once more at the Australian Open.

Whereas Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal have dominated Wimbledon and the French Open respectively, the Serbian star owns the Australian Open after racking up a file seven titles Down Underneath.

Djokovic’s path will develop more and more robust all through the event however he’s anticipated to go all the method as soon as once more.

When does Novak Djokovic play next?

Next match: (3) Roger Federer v Novak Djokovic (2) – Australian Open Semi-finals

Date: Thursday 30th January / Time: TBD

Find out how to watch Novak Djokovic at the Australian Open

Eurosport are displaying unique dwell protection of the event on their channels and on-line participant.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a yr.

Eurosport can also be out there via Amazon Prime