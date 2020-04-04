When does season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians start?

Get your kocktails and shade repellant prepared, as a result of the Kardashians are again for collection 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The well-known household are returning to E! with one other explosive collection, which is bound to have us in stitches, tears, and simply wishing we might turn into a member of the household.

So when is it on? And what can viewers anticipate this time spherical?

Right here’s every part you should know in regards to the upcoming collection…

When is it on?

The crew will probably be returning to E! on 26th March, 2020 within the US at 8pm, transferring to a brand new slot on Thursdays quite than Sundays.

The episode will then air on Sunday 29th March at 9pm on E! within the UK.

The present has been filmed months in an advance, so followers will probably be ready to see what actually went down with the sisters following drama which performed out in actual life.

Thursdays are actually probably the most fascinating to take a look at ???? #KUWTK premieres on a model new night time beginning March 26 on E! pic.twitter.com/c7wu1S7wmg — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 6, 2020

Is Kourtney Kardashian returning?

The Kardashian sister has returned to collection 18, nonetheless, this will probably be her final collection – bible!

On March 27, Kourt revealed that she’d lastly give up the present after being on the collection for 13 years.

It comes after she and Kim received right into a struggle on the primary episode of Season 18.

When one fan Tweeted: “@kourtneykardash simply must give up the rattling present! I’m over her not eager to movie”, Kourt responded: “I did. Bye.”

I did. Bye. https://t.co/xIMBK8egDJ — Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) March 27, 2020

Final yr, Kourtney introduced that she was stepping again from KUWTK to concentrate on her younger household.

Talking on Leisure Immediately, she stated: “I simply determined to spend extra time as a mother and put extra of my vitality there.

“However I’m not saying goodbye… I feel you’ll need to see extra of it on the brand new season, season 18. It isn’t airing but, however it’s being filmed. At the moment, on this room.”

We’ll be unhappy to see her go (even when Kim did say she is the “least fascinating to take a look at”.)

What’s going to occur on season 18?

As common, there’ll be tons of drama on the collection, combined with nice household moments.

Over the previous few months, the Kardashians have been fairly busy with birthdays, infants, and break-ups, and judging by the place they left off on the final collection, we will make some educated guesses about what we’re in retailer for.

Viewers can anticipate to see the household jet off to some extra luxurious places, and there’ll be tons of information on their enterprise ventures with Kylie launching her new skincare vary and Kendall proceed to tear the runway for designer vogue manufacturers.

Final yr, Kim, Kanye, Kourtney and their youngsters visited Armenia, the place Kim and her youngsters received baptised.

In the meantime, Kylie not too long ago celebrated Stormi’s 2nd party with a large theme-park impressed get together, and Khloe threw a child bathe for her bestie Malika Haqq, so it’s probably we might see any of these moments on the brand new collection.

Followers additionally suspect that Khloe and Tristan might be again on, as they’ve been liking each other’s footage and leaving some very flirty feedback.

Within the trailer for season 18, Khloe can been seen arguing with Kourtney within the kitchen about her getting in her older sister’s”enterprise”.

Whereas in one other clip, the drama hits fever pitch between Kim and Kourtney as an argument between them turns bodily.

The trailer additionally features a snippet of youthful sister Kendall Jenner saying that “buttons have been pushed”.

A synopsis for the primary episode explains: “Kim turns into too pleasant with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson; Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Trend Week; rigidity boils over when Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her latest angle.”

You’ll be able to watch the trailer under.

What occurred on the final collection?

The final collection ended with a household journey to Wyoming. Kris took the women away to ease the continuing rigidity, after sisters Kim and Khloe found that Kourtney had been hiding some points of her life from the digital camera.

Nonetheless, the momager’s plan backfired as the women began combating on the journey.

Earlier within the collection, Khloe was coping with her cut up from Tristan – who’s the daddy of her two-year-old daughter True.

The pair broke up in 2019, following a dishonest scandal which concerned Tristan and Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn Woods.

Kim welcomed her new son Psalm, and Scott was discovering it troublesome to steadiness his relationship with girlfriend Sophia Richie and his ex Kourtney.

We will’t wait to see all of it unfold!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday March 29th at 9pm, on E! within the UK