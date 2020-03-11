When does season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians start?

Get your kocktails and shade repellant prepared, as a result of the Kardashians are again for collection 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The well-known household are returning to E! with one other explosive collection, which is bound to have us in stitches, tears, and simply wishing we may grow to be a member of the household.

So when is it on? And what can viewers anticipate this time spherical?

Right here’s the whole lot you should know concerning the upcoming collection…

When is it on?

The crew can be returning to E! on 26th March, 2020 within the US at 8pm, transferring to a brand new slot on Thursdays relatively than Sundays.

The episode will then air on Sunday 29th March at 9pm on E! within the UK.

The present has been filmed months in an advance, so followers can be ready to see what actually went down with the sisters following drama which performed out in actual life.

Thursdays are actually probably the most fascinating to have a look at ???? #KUWTK premieres on a model new evening beginning March 26 on E! pic.twitter.com/c7wu1S7wmg — Kardashians on E! (@KUWTK) March 6, 2020

Is Kourtney Kardashian returning?

The older Kardashian sister can be returning, nonetheless, she may have much less scenes and that is more likely to be her final collection – Bible!

In 2019, Kourtney introduced she is stepping again from KUWTK to deal with her younger household.

Talking on Leisure At this time, she stated: “I simply determined to spend extra time as a mother and put extra of my vitality there.

“However I’m not saying goodbye… I believe you’ll should see extra of it on the brand new season, season 18. It isn’t airing but, nevertheless it’s being filmed. At present, on this room.”

We’ll be unhappy to see her go (even when Kim did say she is the “least fascinating to have a look at”.)

What’s going to occur on season 18?

As typical, there’ll be heaps of drama on the collection, blended with nice household moments.

Over the previous few months, the Kardashians have been fairly busy with birthdays, infants, and break-ups, and judging by the place they left off on the final collection, we will make some educated guesses about what we’re in retailer for.

Viewers can anticipate to see the household jet off to some extra luxurious areas, and there’ll be heaps of information on their enterprise ventures with Kylie launching her new skincare vary and Kendall proceed to tear the runway for designer trend manufacturers.

Final 12 months, Kim, Kanye, Kourtney and their youngsters visited Armenia, the place Kim and her youngsters received baptised.

In the meantime, Kylie just lately celebrated Stormi’s 2nd celebration with a large theme-park impressed get together, and Khloe threw a child bathe for her bestie Malika Haqq, so it’s possible we may see any of these moments on the brand new collection.

Followers additionally suspect that Khloe and Tristan could possibly be again on, as they’ve been liking each other’s photos and leaving some very flirty feedback.

Within the trailer for season 18, Khloe can been seen arguing with Kourtney within the kitchen about her getting in her older sister’s”enterprise”.

Whereas in one other clip, the drama hits fever pitch between Kim and Kourtney as an argument between them turns bodily.

The trailer additionally features a snippet of youthful sister Kendall Jenner saying that “buttons have been pushed”.

A synopsis for the primary episode explains: “Kim turns into too pleasant with Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson; Kylie prepares to debut her Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain at Paris Style Week; rigidity boils over when Kim and Khloe confront Kourtney over her current angle.”

You may watch the trailer under.

What occurred on the final collection?

The final collection ended with a household journey to Wyoming. Kris took the women away to ease the continuing rigidity, after sisters Kim and Khloe found that Kourtney had been hiding some elements of her life from the digicam.

Nevertheless, the momager’s plan backfired as the women began combating on the journey.

Earlier within the collection, Khloe was coping with her break up from Tristan – who’s the daddy of her two-year-old daughter True.

The pair broke up in 2019, following a dishonest scandal which concerned Tristan and Kylie’s former bestie Jordyn Woods.

Kim welcomed her new son Psalm, and Scott was discovering it tough to stability his relationship with girlfriend Sophia Richie and his ex Kourtney.

We will’t wait to see all of it unfold!

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday March 29th at 9pm, on E! within the UK