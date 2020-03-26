When does Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo start? How to apply for the brand new Netflix show

Marie Kondo is continuous her mission to tidy up America’s properties, as she returns with a brand new Netflix collection.

The Japanese marketing consultant – well-known for her organising abilities – shall be heading to one small city in America with the intention of “sparking pleasure”.

So when is it on? And what can viewers count on?

Prepare to really feel responsible about that messy drawer you simply gained’t tidy up. Right here’s all the pieces we learn about the new show…

When is Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo on?

A launch date hasn’t been confirmed simply but for the collection.

Netflix solely not too long ago introduced the information on their Twitter web page as they up to date followers on a few of their show renewals, which embody Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Move.

Alongside a clip, they wrote: “Some Information: Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have every been renewed for TWO extra seasons! @iamcardib @chancetherapper & @Tip are again to choose Rhythm + Move Season 2! Marie Kondo and her crew will set out to tidy up a small American city in the new collection, Sparking Joy!”

Some Information: Love Is Blind ~and~ The Circle have every been renewed for TWO extra seasons! @iamcardib @chancetherapper & @Tip are again to choose Rhythm + Move Season 2! Marie Kondo and her crew will set out to tidy up a small American city in the new collection, Sparking Joy! pic.twitter.com/KoC4PUkhVs — Netflix US (@netflix) March 24, 2020

What’s Sparking Joy about?

The upcoming “Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo” will comply with Kondo and her crew as they set out to tidy one small city in America, sparking pleasure in massive new methods.

The collection marks Kondo’s second Netflix show, after the very profitable “Tidying up With Marie Kondo” final yr, which she acquired an Emmy nomination for.

How are you able to get entangled?

Though the launch date hasn’t been confirmed, there’s some excellent news as you possibly can have the probability to nominate your city to be the very city featured in the new collection.

Casting calls are at the moment open to discover the good small city (in America) for Kondo to work her life-changing magic in.

“I’ve joyful information to share…I’m engaged on a new show with @netflix and @alfredstreetindustries! My crew and I’ve an formidable aim: to tidy a small city deserving of pleasure and alter. You’ll be able to submit your city for consideration by visiting the hyperlink in my profile. I can’t wait to wait to hear what you’re imagining for your neighborhood! #TidyMyTown #SparkingJoy,” Kondo introduced on her Instagram web page alongside with a video clip.

So should you fancy showing on the show with your city, all you may have to do is pop over to tidymytown.com and fill out an software type.

It’s a reasonably intensive type, together with questions on your city’s targets, historical past, what makes it a singular neighborhood, and which public areas may actually use tidying up.

Candidates are additionally required to submit a 5 to 10-minute video about why their city deserves a change.

And this video should embody an interview with not less than one member of the neighborhood who holds a “management place”.

However potential contestants should do not forget that it may get them the alternative to clear up their city and be the one the accountable for it – consider all the native fame!

Who’s Marie Kondo?

Marie is an organisation professional and founding father of KonMari Media, Inc., who grew to become a family title round the world from her worldwide best-selling ebook, The Life-Altering Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Artwork of Decluttering and Organizing.

You should purchase her ebook at Amazon for £7.85 paperback or get it with a free Audible trial.

Final yr, she launched her TV show Tidying up With Marie Kondo on Netflix.

What’s Tidying Up with Marie Kondo about?

Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is the marketing consultant’s debut Netflix collection. It grew to become massively profitable and led to Marie turning into a well-liked title in the US.

It sees the cleansing professional visiting varied households to assist them clear and organise their properties.

The official synopsis reads: “In the eight-episode collection, Marie Kondo guides people who find themselves at a crossroads, however keen to sort out the muddle holding them again to spark pleasure of their properties and rework their lives in emotional and stunning methods.”

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo is coming to Netflix quickly. Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is offered to stream on Netflix. When you’re wanting for extra to watch take a look at our TV information.