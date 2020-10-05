When does Taskmaster start on Channel 4? Series guide and celebrity line-up

After 9 seasons on Dave – plus one bonus Champions of Champions sequence – massively fashionable panel present Taskmaster is ready to make a giant transfer to Channel 4 this month.

Regardless of the change in channel, it seems to be as if the producers are sticking to a profitable method, with the texture and format of the present anticipated to remain precisely the identical – so count on to see extra aggressive comedians finishing all types of ridiculous challenges in a bid to be topped champion.

However when does the brand new sequence start? And which celebrities can be participating this time spherical? Learn on for every little thing you could know.

When does Taskmaster start on Channel 4?

The present is ready to make its Channel 4 debut on Thursday fifteenth October, with the primary episode airing at 9pm.

From then on it’s going to air on a weekly foundation in the identical time slot.

Which comedians are participating in Taskmaster sequence 10?

Taskmaster has all the time been capable of depend upon a wonderful forged of comedians and entertainers, with earlier winners having included Noel Fielding, Bob Mortimer and Josh Widdicombe.

And this time spherical there’s one other stellar line-up: the 5 individuals are This Nation star, Daisy Could Cooper fashionable comic Johnny Vegas, The IT Crowd’s Katherine Parkinson, stand up-comedian Mawaan Rizwan and veteran comedian Richard Herring.

Who’s internet hosting Taskmaster sequence 10?

There may be a change in channel, however there’s definitely not a change in hosts – with Greg Davies as soon as once more operating the rule over the competing comedians with assist from his sidekick and sequence creator Alex Horne.

And earlier this 12 months Davies stated the present could be precisely the identical as typical, telling RadioTimes.com, “It’ll be very a lot the identical present is our plan with Taskmaster, as a result of folks appear to love the present and we like doing it the best way it’s.”

He added: “So I believe you’ll barely discover a distinction, apart from I can be simply that little bit older and fatter… and angrier!”

Later within the 12 months he offered an replace in regards to the influence of COVID, revealing, “Clearly, COVID has had a little bit of an influence on the best way we filmed this most up-to-date sequence however the present stays the present.”

Taskmaster sequence 10 trailer

A trailer for the brand new sequence dropped in September and noticed Davies poke enjoyable on the present’s new residence – which apparently handed up the choice to select up the present when it first started again in 2015. You possibly can view it in full beneath:

Taskmaster sequence 10 begins on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursday fifteenth October. On the lookout for one thing else to observe? Take a look at our TV Guide.