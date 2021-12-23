When ESPN was about to suspend Faitelson

David Faitelson was about to be suspended from ESPN (Photo: Instagram / @ davidfaitelson_espn)

On sports television, panelists and commentators have starred in different controversial episodes for defending sports ideals or figures from a club. One of the most recognized is David Faitelson. The iconic driver of ESPN the appearance of being the most inflammatory commentator of the programs in which it collaborates.

However, there was an occasion in which the directors of the television network tried to sanction Faitelson for the scene he starred in with Francisco Gabriel de Anda. It all dates back to 2019, after the Mexican team lost to Argentina in a friendly game.

For him program of Spicy Soccer, Faitelson released a comment that bothered Paco Gabriel de Anda and they got involved in an argument that crossed personal limits. The entire fight was recorded and later went viral on the internet.

Faitelson made a comment that made Paco Gabriel de Anda uncomfortable and they became involved in a discussion that crossed personal limits (Photo: YouTube / ESPN)

One year after the incident, Faitelson revealed what happened in ESPN and the consequences that both sportscasters could have. In an interview with Javier Alarcón for his YouTube program among comrades, Faitelson aired some details of that discussion.

The discussion surpassed the forums of ESPN Well, the annoyance of Paco gabriel It did not end when the broadcast of Spicy Soccer Y led it to terms of his personal life. So the production had to take action on it.

According to Faitelson’s own testimony, ESPN He threatened to suspend him for provoking Paco de Anda. Both would be suspended from the programming of Spicy Soccer with the aim of dissipating the friction between both sports panelists. But nevertheless, The idea did not turn out to be to David’s liking and he retorted the decision.

The sports television did not dare to punish Faitelson so he left the affair in oblivion (Photo: Twitter / @ ESPN)

He clarified that if the channel suspended him due to his controversial personality, he would present his resignation to ESPN, This is how he confessed to Javier Alarcón:

“The issue of Paco Gabriel de Anda got so out of hand that at one point the company said: ‘We are going to suspend both of them.’ I have never had a suspension in my life from any job. So I said: ‘Gentlemen, the day they suspend me I will go’ “

The sports television did not dare to punish Faitelson so he left said encounter in the forgetfulness and it was avoided to generate greater scandal. Even the protagonists of the fight came out on the show to apologize to the audience and put the discussion aside.

Francisco Gabriel de Anda came to discuss with José Ramón (Photos: ESPN)

David clarified why he did not accept the suspension and would have preferred to leave at that time despite being one of the figures of ESPN Mexico. The sanction that the channel thought, Faitelson took it as an offense.

“For me it was even more offensive that they suspended me from what they could have told me on television, it was really an even deeper punishment for me”

On the other hand, he confessed that he went beyond the limits of his controversial attitude on television and regretted saying that Paco Gabriel de Anda was “drunk” for not supporting what he said in previous editions of the program.

David Faitelson is known for being one of the most controversial sports commentators (Photo: Instagram / @ enriquebermudez_)

“I had a confrontation with Paco Gabriel de Anda, hard, difficult because I feel that he does not manage to understand that what is said in the study, there it stays in the study. And when we leave the studio it is already completely different, he does not understand it that way. Maybe I too spent too much time“Recalled the driver of Spicy Soccer.

The discussion between Faitelson and Francisco was because The former soccer player did not support the argument he shared days before the game between Mexico and Argentina, so David affirmed that he was “drunk like his brother”, a comment that did not go down well with Paco Gabriel.

KEEP READING:

The day Lewis Hamilton predicted that Checo Pérez would be a headache

The large donation of toys that Canelo Álvarez made to children of the DIF in Nuevo León

How Katty Martínez would be taken into account in the transfer of Córdova to Tigres