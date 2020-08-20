When Fantastic Beasts 3 Is Expected To Resume Filming

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied firms. We could earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

Harry Potter and the Wizarding World have been entertaining audiences for many years, and continues to be a mainstay of popular culture. The universe has been expanded by means of theme parks and a Broadway present, and returned to the silver display screen with David Yates’ Fantastic Beasts franchise. The extremely anticipated Fantastic Beasts 3 had simply begun filming when units around the globe had been shut down attributable to world well being considerations. And now we could have an thought concerning when the threequel will resume manufacturing.