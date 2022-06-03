When Fernando Schwartz almost hit José Ramón Fernández for coverage

Fernando Schwartz almost got into a fight with José Ramón Fernández (Photos: YouTube/Toño de Valdés//JoseRa in an interview)

In the world of sports journalism, Jose Ramon Fernandez He is one of the most emblematic figures of the guild. Due to his experience and demand, he established himself as the maximum referent of TV Aztecapreviously imevision. But not all sports analysts respected him and he even had feuds with some.

Such was the case with Fernando Schwartzcurrent sports commentator Fox Sportsrecently the Mexican journalist revealed the anecdote in which almost got into a fist fight with Joserra. In an interview with George Burro Van Rankin for the YouTube channel of the saga Schwartz told how his first meeting with José Ramón Fernández was and what triggered the conflict.

During the Moscow Olympics 1980, Fernando knew the character of José Ramón and was not intimidated by the emblematic journalist. At that time Schwartz was a collaborator of Televisacompany that is not to the liking of Joserra and that even He came to form his team to “hate” the Chapultepec television station.

José Ramón Fernández in one of his offices on TV Azteca (Photo: YouTube / Crimped Stories)

Fernando Schwartz covered different events of the Olympic Gamesbut the one that caused him problems with Joserra It was the walking competition. That event was of great importance because Daniel Bautista participated, an athlete who was one of the prospects for a medal for the Mexican delegation.

In the competition, the Olympic medalist was disqualified a few meters from the finish line and one of the controversies is that he was passed inside a tunnel and later sanctioned. Thus Fernando Schwartz immediately sought the interview with him. Although the competition was better prepared, the former reporter for Televisa got the exclusive.

“I almost came to blows with him (José Ramón Fernández) in Moscow 80. They were an army, Ortega and I on our side and I won the interview for the elimination of Daniel Bautista under the tunnel.”

Fernando Schwartz passed by the offices of Imevisión, (TV Azteca) and heard how Joserra called him behind his back (Photo: Facebook/ @Fernando Schwartz)

that event it did not go unnoticed by José Ramón, so he was upset that his team didn’t make it to the interview with the Olympian. The clash between the two characters occurred in a coincidence because Fernando Schwartz visited the offices of imevision(TV Azteca) and heard how he called it Joserra behind their backs.

“I went through the office of imevision and José Ramón says: How the hell a escuincle, a moron comes to win us?!I don’t know what’”, recalled the current analyst of Fox Sports. For this reason, the reporter did not give up and steeled himself to face that description.

“And I got involved, (I said) ‘here is the moron, what do you have against me?’

Fernando Schwartz left Televisa, while Joserra left TV Azteca, they coincided on ESPN (Photo: Youtube/ESPN Deportes)

Although he did not reveal who else witnessed the event, he did confirm that there were people who prevented the problem from growing further, since Joserra not intimidated by the competitionmuch less if it was someone from Televisa.

Over the years, Fernando Schwartz left Televisawhile Joserra abandonment TV Azteca. Both characters took different paths but coincided again on ESPN. The Moscow 80 incident was in the past and both sports communicators forged a relationship of professional respect.

However, Schwartz was fired from ESPN years later, and he considered it one of the most difficult moments of his professional career because he lost credibility and was without a job for a long period, but shortly after he joined Fox Sportstelevision station in which it continues in force.

