… when former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was arrested and released after 16 hours

Today In History: Today (4 October 1977) is recorded as an important day in the history of Indian democracy. The same day in 1977, the country's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was released within 16 hours of arrest. It is a matter of those days when there was a Janta Party government under the leadership of the then Prime Minister Morarji Desai and Chaudhary Charan Singh was the Home Minister. The court ordered the release only after 16 hours due to lack of evidence of Indira Gandhi, arrested for corruption in the purchase of jeeps used during election campaign.

The sequence of other major events recorded in today's history of the country and the world is as follows.

1535: The first complete Bible in the English language, prepared by Miles Covardale, was printed.

1954: Marilyn Monroe expressed her intention to divorce on the basis of mental torture after nearly nine months of marriage with Joe DiMaggio, the world’s best baseball player.

1957: The Soviet Union launched the first satellite Sputnik into space. It orbited space for a year. This was the first time that something created by humans came out of the earth’s atmosphere to explore the deep mysteries of the deep depths of space. It was here that the space age began and a new competition began between the then Soviet Union and the US.

1965: The BBC announced its plan to launch the first service for Asian immigrants.

1969: China announced a test of hydrogen bomb in the western region of its mainland. With this, the country completed its first underground nuclear test.

1977: As foreign minister, Atal Bihari Vajpayee addressed the United Nations General Assembly in Hindi. Earlier, no one had given a speech in Hindi before on this world stage.

1992: A 747 Boeing plane from Israel crashed on the outskirts of Amsterdam in the Netherlands and dozens of people died after burning debris and petrol at several homes.