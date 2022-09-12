When free Google Photos ended, I started using an alternative that I’ve come to like better. But in video I don’t see solution

A year ago, the Google Photos of unlimited free uploads left us forever. For me, who had been preparing myself, Google’s turnaround was not a drama. There were more “free” alternatives on the market, like Amazon Photos for Prime customers, so I started using the service more intensively.

In addition to giving Jeff Bezos all the photos he had in the premises up to that moment, I activated the automatic upload of photos in original quality on the couple of mobiles I have at home. And since then I’ve enjoyed the service so much that I don’t miss Google Photos, except for the drama that is video storage. There I consider that users who record a lot have been orphaned of good options.

Amazon Photos replaces almost everything that for me was Google Photos, or even improves it



Thanks to Amazon Photos I have been able to enjoy camera worries on my vacations.

The first thing Amazon Photos excels at is keep our photographs intact. Compared to Google Photos, it does not perform any type of compression if we do not want it. Thus, we will keep our PNG, HEIC, JPG or DNG as if we had stored them locally.

It is not something minor. I was a staunch supporter of Google Photos compression. I always thought it was magnificent. From the beginning, doing 1:1 comparisons with photos taken by mobile phones, it was able to distinguish between originals and compressed ones, but expanding to extreme levels for most. However, once I took photos in RAW, and then Google Photos destroyed the photos.

This year something changed. Taking photos on my vacation with an iPhone 13 Pro, I found that in some cases the image processing I did was unbearable. Triggered noise reduction, exaggerated software artificial sharpening (producing annoying halos), high contrast… I needed to be able to thoroughly edit my own photos, feel like they were mine from the ground up, and for that there was only one solution: shoot in RAW .

RAW photos taken with Halide (because I don’t like Apple’s ProRAW format either) take about 12MB. At one point, I ran out of space on my phone and had to delete these images. And I thought I was going to lose the RAW shots because of how I lost them with Google Photos, but I didn’t. I did not remember that Google Photos kept them, and indeed, they were all there without problems. So much so that when I got home I was able to overlay Lightroom about 500 photos. Photos with a noise that seems almost from a semi-professional camera.

For me, that alone puts Amazon Photos above Google Photos. Otherwise. Amazon has good facial recognition with which I have been able to easily find friends and family. The search engine has not seemed so good to me. With Google he searched for “orange” and found photos with orange tones that he remembered having taken, for example in sunsets. However, with that same search on Amazon, I only find fruits.



Google Photos search was better with certain terms.

Something I have also used Amazon Photos for has been to share vacation albums. And although some people appreciate being able to download the photos in original size, others have asked me why I don’t send them with Google Photos and thus add their own photos as a collaborative album. It’s what’s coming out of the Mountain View ecosystem. For many people, it is cold outside.

The drama of the videos





Google Photos destroyed the videos made with the mobile. Is a reality. The free unlimited plan supported, at best, 1080p uploads. In other words, all the videos that we recorded in 4K were automatically compressed. And the compression was not good. 80 MB videos stayed at 1.7 MB. However, it was all life insurance. You knew that the videos would not have the original quality, but they would be there “forever”.

So, remembering having recorded something, you just had to do a couple of smart searches and eurekathe video appeared. Once they were uploaded to Google Photos, I made copies of the videos locally, but as I say, the place to find them was always the Google service application or website.

Now with Amazon Photos, that life insurance has been completely lost. Although the upload of videos exists as a possibility, Amazon only allows you to upload 5 GB of videos for free. After that, it’s time to pay. And that’s where the problem comes. This summer alone, I’ve shot 100GB of video on my iPhone. And cutting me in many moments, for having it almost full. So I thought, why not pay for cloud storage?

With Google Photos, a video life insurance policy that has no successor has gone: neither for convenience nor because of space limitations, even if you pay

Looking at the different options, I came to the conclusion that I could pay the approximately 100 euros per year that Apple or Google ask for the 2 TB plan. But therein lies the problem. 2TB sounds like a lot of storage, but if I’ve recorded 100GB in just one summer, 2 TB is bread for today and hunger for tomorrow. At the rate at which we generate content, any amount, no matter how large it may seem, will end up being small. It has been a constant in the history of computing, and it is not going to stop now.

Google Photos was a lifesaver because even if it killed the quality of my videos, it stored them for free and allowed me to return to them over and over again. But there is no longer such an option from a company that I trust, that is not only free, but that lets you upload EVERYTHING. We’ve been orphaned, and the only solution I see is to throw out a NAS.

When the usual Google Photos were over, getting a NAS was my top priority, but then it fell down the list, as I saw that with Amazon Photos and simple hard drives I was doing well. As I said at the time, YouTube serves me to partially replace Google Photos, but it is not a platform that is designed to upload private videos, nor is the application comfortable for that.