When I turn on the TV, I want to continue watching my series and movies, but Netflix and Disney+ make it very difficult

The first option with which we should be able to interact with a streaming app once we have chosen the profile should be “Keep watching“, as long as we have something going. To this day, that thought could not be further from the reality of the platforms

There is no decalogue of what a streaming application should be. The closest thing to a generic guide to good practices that I have found on the Internet is this interesting article by Jonh Siracusa, a long-standing Ars Technica editor and developer.

Siracusa reviews everything that a platform should present, starting with the screen that is displayed when we open the application. At this point, he says “it should be immediately obvious how to resume displaying what the user was previously seeing. This may be the most important feature outside of the video player itself.“.

I could not agree more. The ones that don’t seem to be are Netflix, Disney + and Amazon and HBO at other times in their existence. When the user enters an application or website of their chosen platform, they may want to discover new content. Knowing what the rest of the country is seeing can be interesting. But above all, you want to continue viewing the series you were watching yesterday at the same time as today.

Press seven times on the remote to find the chapter you were still watching yesterday





Traditionally, in streaming it has been difficult to find the content we were watching. At times, in the old HBO Spain application it was impossible. The problem is that, in a certain sense, Netflix, which is the one that pushed in the right direction, is now complicating things.

When entering their website, as we see in the image above, we did not find what we were seeing at a glance. We are recommended ‘Gilmore Girls’, we see “The 10 most popular series in Spain today”, we see “Only on Netflix”, we see “Trends”, and we see “Emmy-winning series”. Along the way there is content that interests me, of a certain quality. There is even content that I have recently seen on the platform, such as ‘After Life’, which I do not understand.

I know that there are news and trends in Spain, Netflix, but where is the series that I was watching a while ago?

Very good, but where is “keep watching”? In the browser, in the seventh row, which forces me to do a good scroll before the size of the contents of your website. In the Smart TV application, it repeats the position in my case, seventh row. If I do scroll up instead of down, I find “My list”, which is fine because it is content selected by me, but it is not the priority.



In the top row of options, next to “My List” there could be a “Continue Watching” button, but there isn’t. Neither in the mobile application nor in the Smart TV application are there shortcuts that do not require scrolling so much.

Something similar happens on Disney+. Both in application and on the web I have to go down to the sixth row to find the content. On the web it is somewhat more obvious, because the “Continue watching” does appear at a glance, although it does on a 4K screen. If I use the laptop screen, I do have to scroll to find that row.



Even though I have ‘She-Hulk’ in “Continue Watching”, Disney shows her up first in “New to Disney+”

Compared to the past, two good examples now are HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video, with its new application. In both cases, although featured content is presented in the header that the platforms want to promote, in the first row there is a “Keep watching” that does not give rise to error.

Measures to increase retention on the platform



At the moment, Amazon seems to have understood what we as users want to do when entering a platform.

Nothing we’ve reviewed happens like this by mistake. Streaming platforms have huge interaction studies on their interfaces, so something as basic as what we’ve reviewed is self-evident. Netflix knows that every night when I open the app, what I’m looking for is “Continue Watching.” But he also knows that, for his interests, for me to stay on the platform, offering me other content that hooks me is vital. Because they’re not competing with HBO, they’re competing for our time.

The fight in streaming is becoming more complicated, given the constant rise in prices and the increase in competition. For many, what will lead us to cancel at some point will not be that there is no good content, but its involution. They have an enviable technological capacity, but the algorithm keeps recommending what they want you to see. Even when you are already watching something on their platform.