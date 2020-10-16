“When I Was The Most Lovely” Ends On Personal Best Viewership Ratings

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” closed out on a private greatest in rankings.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the October 15 episode recorded common nationwide rankings of three.9 and 5.0 %. This is a rise from final episode’s 4.1 % and marked a brand new private greatest for the drama.

In the meantime, “Story of the 9-Tailed” held on to its lead within the time slot with common nationwide rankings of 5.511 %, with a peak of 6.1 %. In tvN’s goal demographic of 20-49-year-olds, the drama recorded rankings of 4.0 %, with a peak of 4.5 %.

On KBS, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded rankings of two.4 and a couple of.8 %, just like final episode’s rankings of two.9 %.

On JTBC, “Non-public Lives” recorded rankings of 1.952 %, just like final episode’s 2.030 %.

Watch “When I Was the Most Lovely” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)