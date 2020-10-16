General News

“When I Was The Most Lovely” Ends On Personal Best Viewership Ratings

October 16, 2020
1 Min Read

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” closed out on a private greatest in rankings.

In accordance with Nielsen Korea, the October 15 episode recorded common nationwide rankings of three.9 and 5.0 %. This is a rise from final episode’s 4.1 % and marked a brand new private greatest for the drama.

In the meantime, “Story of the 9-Tailed” held on to its lead within the time slot with common nationwide rankings of 5.511 %, with a peak of 6.1 %. In tvN’s goal demographic of 20-49-year-olds, the drama recorded rankings of 4.0 %, with a peak of 4.5 %.

On KBS, “Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol” recorded rankings of two.4 and a couple of.8 %, just like final episode’s rankings of two.9 %.

On JTBC, “Non-public Lives” recorded rankings of 1.952 %, just like final episode’s 2.030 %.

Watch “When I Was the Most Lovely” right here…

Watch Now

… and “Story of the 9-Tailed” right here!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.