MBC’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “When I was the Most Lovely” is charming viewers with its intense plot and dramatic twists.

The heartbreaking story unravels as a girl named Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang) is caught in a love triangle with two brothers, Search engine optimization Jin and Search engine optimization Hwan (Ha Seok Jin and Ji Soo). As the stress continues to construct, the ending scenes of every episode are getting extra consideration. 5 of them have been chosen to characterize 5 themes.

Spoiler

1. Romance – Im Soo Hyang and Ha Seok Jin’s moonlit sea dive (Episode 2)

Search engine optimization Jin (Ha Seok Jin) truthfully expressed his emotions for Oh Ye Ji (Im Soo Hyang). He made small however positive gestures like giving her his quantity in case of any accidents and leaving alcohol on her fence for sleepless nights. Specifically, he took her on a moonlit ocean dive saying, “Let’s have one other first expertise.” Search engine optimization Jin gave Oh Ye Ji a style of the fun that comes with being spontaneous, and the 2 relished in romance.

2. Heartache – Im Soo Hyang and Ji Soo’s embrace (Episode 6)

Oh Ye Ji was left to cope with Search engine optimization Jin’s disappearance, her mother’s launch from jail, and her mother-in-law suspecting an affair. Within the midst of all her troubles, she took off for Jeju Island, a spot that held her pleased recollections with Search engine optimization Jin. Her abrupt departure led Search engine optimization Hwan (Ji Soo) to depart the United States and are available after her in fear. Finally, the 2 have been reunited in a touching scene. Their tight and comforting hug appeared to scrub over the three years they spent aside.

3. Butterflies – Ji Soo’s confession (Episode 7)

Search engine optimization Hwan’s emotions in direction of Oh Ye Ji continued on for 3 years till he turned an grownup. However after deciding to let her go, he informed her that she had higher go away the house they have been sharing. This deepened the battle between the 2, however Search engine optimization Hwan grew more and more pissed off at her for not realizing his true intentions. He ended up admitting his emotions for her, saying that he had missed her a lot and that he couldn’t maintain again anymore. His heartfelt confession was sufficient to give everybody butterflies.

4. Shock – Ha Seok Jin’s return (Episode 9)

Everybody assumed Search engine optimization Jin had handed away, so his sudden return seven years later shocked all of them. When Oh Ye Ji got here to see him, he was stunned and locked the door in response. To this, she cried, “Are you inside? It’s me, Ye Ji. Your spouse is right here.” Within the midst of accelerating rigidity, the door lastly opened. On the sight of Search engine optimization Jin in a wheelchair, Oh Ye Ji continued to sob, asking if this was the rationale he hadn’t come again all this time.

5. Pressure – Hwang Seung Eon’s return (Episode 11)

Viewers have been shocked by the truth that Search engine optimization Jin’s former girlfriend, Carrie Jung (Hwang Seung Eon), had been the one which helped him keep beneath the radar and get well. However Search engine optimization Jin averted all her efforts to get into contact. Carrie Jung finally got here to him herself and claimed that she had come to take him together with her, in entrance of his complete household. Thus started her quest to reclaim him for herself.

As the reality behind Search engine optimization Jin’s seven-year disappearance involves floor, how will the dynamic between the 4 foremost characters change? Episodes air each Wednesday and Thursday at 9:20 p.m. KST.

Watch “When I was the Most Lovely” with English subtitles right here:

Watch Now

