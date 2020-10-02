“When I Was The Most Lovely” Sees Dip In Ratings After Chuseok Broadcast Changes

Wednesday night time dramas noticed a dip in their scores on September 30 on account of widespread broadcast adjustments for the Chuseok holidays.

In response to Nielsen Korea, the September 30 episode of MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” recorded common nationwide scores of 1.7 and a pair of.3 p.c. The drama began off with scores of two.9 p.c and just lately has recorded as excessive as 4.7 p.c, making this a brand new private low for the present.

“When I Was the Most Lovely” can even not air on October 1 on account of Chuseok broadcast adjustments.

This impact was largely attributed to the “2020 Hangawi Venture – Korea Once more Na Hoon Ah” that aired in the identical time slot on KBS. This was a particular Chuseok broadcast through which standard veteran trot singer Na Hoon Ah held a TV live performance. This was additionally the singer’s first time showing on TV in 15 years. Because of this, this particular recorded common nationwide scores of 29.0 p.c.

On SBS, the variability present “Okay-Trot in City 2” recorded scores of two.0, 2.7, and three.2 p.c.

