“When I Was The Most Lovely” Soars To New All-Time Ratings Excessive; “Flower Of Evil” Stays Strong

MBC’s “When I Was the Most Lovely” continues to attract new viewers!

On September 10, the romance drama starring Ji Soo and Im Soo Hyang efficiently maintained its upward development, breaking its private document from the evening earlier than and reaching its highest viewership rankings thus far.

In keeping with Nielsen Korea, the most recent episode of “When I Was the Most Lovely” scored common nationwide rankings of three.2 p.c and 4.2 p.c for its two components, marking the primary time that the drama has talked about to interrupt previous Four p.c in viewership rankings.

tvN’s “Flower of Evil” additionally remained robust: after breaking into the Four p.c vary for the very first time the earlier evening, the emotional suspense thriller managed to carry onto its new viewers with its newest episode, which scored a median nationwide ranking of 4.5 p.c and a peak of 4.9 p.c.

