Fan of Pleasure and Prejudice? Warfare and Peace? Sanditon? We’ve bought excellent news for you: Andrew Davies, the person behind all these TV diversifications has been tasked with condensing A Suitable Boy —one of many longest novels within the English language — into six episodes for a model new BBC1 interval drama, an epic household saga set within the 1950s as India grapples with its newfound independence.

As the primary trailer for the collection demonstrates (see beneath), viewers can count on a suitably beautiful backdrop to the six-part drama when it launches on the finish of July 2020.

However what precisely is the story about? And who is within the forged? Right here’s every thing it’s essential to find out about A Suitable Boy…

When is A Suitable Boy on TV?

A Suitable Boy begins Sunday 26th July at 9pm. The collection will run for six episodes.

This is barely sooner than anticipated: because the collection solely began filming in summer season 2019, many predicted a late 2020 premiere.

What is A Suitable Boy about?

Primarily based on Vikram Seth’s basic novel, master-adaptor Andrew Davies (Pleasure and Prejudice, Sanditon) has penned the six-part collection, which follows the fortunes of 4 giant households in North India in 1951, simply because the nation is acquainting itself with its newfound independence and preparations are being made for the primary election.

College pupil Lata is decided to carve her personal path to independence, rejecting her mom’s makes an attempt to seek out her “an acceptable boy” to marry. In the meantime wayward younger man Maan — related to Lata by their siblings’ marriage — is a humiliation to his politician father, and turns into obsessive about the gorgeous courtesan Saaeda Bai.

Talking concerning the new mission, Davies stated “I’m actually thrilled to be chosen by Vikram Seth to adapt his masterpiece A Suitable Boy for the display. It’s an enthralling, virtually Austenesque story, with a delightfully relatable heroine, set in opposition to the turbulent background of India within the years following Partition.

“It has been a complete pleasure to work on, and I hope that audiences will find it irresistible as a lot as I do.”

Oscar and BAFTA-nominated director Mira Nair (Monsoon Wedding ceremony, The Namesake) is helming the mission, and stated: “Vikram tells the story of a free India and our folks with wit, readability and love – I’m deeply honoured to be the one bringing this intimate, epic story of an unseen India to the world. At present, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever.

“With a mixture of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, taking pictures solely on location in palaces, villages and streets throughout northern India, we’ll preserve the historical past and dream of an alternate India alive.”

Who stars in A Suitable Boy?

Newcomer Tanya Maniktala will play Lata, whereas Bollywood main man Ishaan Khatter (finest recognized for his roles in Bollywood movies Past the Clouds and Dhadak) performs the hedonistic Maan. Additionally becoming a member of the forged is legendary Indian movie actress Tabu (Lifetime of Pi).

Creator Seth stated of the casting: “All of us passionately believed that the collection ought to be filmed in India with an Indian forged, and we now have bought nice places and great actors. I’m assured they are going to convey my characters brilliantly to life – and I hope they’ve a very good time doing so.”

Is there a trailer for A Suitable Boy?

Sure! On 11th July 2020, the BBC dropped a fantastically atmospheric trailer for the most recent collection. It not solely exhibits the principle forged in motion, but additionally the beautiful settings of the six-part drama.

