When is Absentia season 3 on Amazon?

Amazon thriller Absentia returns for a 3rd season, following FBI agent Emily Byrne (performed by Fort star Stana Katic), who firstly of the sequence goes lacking whereas searching a serial killer, and is declared “useless in absentia”.

Nonetheless, she returns six years later with barely reminiscence of her time lacking, and discovers that her husband has now moved on and remarried, whereas her younger son barely remembers her.

Learn on for all the pieces you could find out about Absentia season three, together with plot, forged, and trailer particulars.

When is Absentia season 3 on TV?

Absentia season three drops on Amazon Prime Video from 17th July 2020.

The upcoming season, like its two predecessors, is anticipated to span 10 episodes.

Absentia season 3 spoilers

Absentia season three picks up with Emily Byrne (Fort’s Stana Katic), who is serving out the ultimate days of her FBI suspension and dealing on changing into a greater dad or mum to Flynn.

Nonetheless, when a world legal case threatens these she holds pricey, Emily and her ex-husband, Particular Agent Nick Durand (Patrick Heusinger) can’t assist however change into concerned within the case – placing Nick’s life at risk, and forcing Emily to step up and attempt to save him earlier than it’s too late.

Different characters embody Emily’s former FBI teacher, Rowena Kincade (Josette Simon), Particular Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez), and Colin Dawkins (Geoff Bell).

Absentia season 3 trailer

You’ll be able to watch the Absentia season three trailer beneath, which sees Emily Byrne go to spiritual confession as she makes an attempt to get her life so as and are available to phrases along with her previous.

