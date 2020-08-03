When is Absentia season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video thriller Absentia appeared to return to a neat conclusion on the finish of season three, with the promise of a brand new begin for sequence protagonist and troubled FBI agent Emily Byrne (performed by Citadel star Stana Katic).

Nonetheless, that doesn’t rule out the opportunity of the present being renewed for a fourth season, given its recognition – and the present’s creators left simply sufficient ambiguity to permit for a fourth outing for Emily.

Learn on for every thing you could learn about Absentia season 4, together with plot particulars and casting.

Will there be a fourth season of Absentia?

Amazon Prime Video has not but renewed the present for a fourth season.

Absentia season three dropped on Amazon Prime Video on 17th July 2020.

Absentia season 4 plot and forged

Absentia season hasn’t but been renewed, so it’s open to hypothesis as to which course Amazon Prime Video would take the present.

Season one launched us to Emily Byrne (Stana Katic), who at the start of the sequence goes lacking whereas looking a serial killer, and is declared “useless in absentia”.

Amazon

Nonetheless, six years later she turns up with little to no reminiscence of what has occurred to her within the interim – whereas her husband has remarried, and her son barely remembers her. Even worse, she quickly finds herself suspected of homicide.

A survivor of psychological and bodily abuse, by season three Emily had come a great distance from the occasions of season one.

On the finish of the third season, Emily managed to show Particular Agent Julianne Gunnarsen’s (Natasha Little) corruption, earlier than going underground, forging a brand new id for herself and faking the deaths of her former husband, Nick (Patrick Heusinger) and her son.

She additionally alerted her love curiosity, Particular Agent Cal Isaac (Matthew Le Nevez), to her new life, and on the finish of the sequence he turns as much as a restaurant the place a newly blonde Emily is working.

Absentia season 4 trailer

There’s no trailer for season 4, however we’ll preserve this web page up to date.

Take a look at what else is on with our TV Information