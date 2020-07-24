When is After Life season 3 released on Netflix? Cast and latest news

Ricky Gervais has accomplished work on the primary draft of the script for After Life season three.

Having ended the second season of the dark comedy on an ambiguous note, his character Tony continuing to battle with his grief even after a new glimmer of hope transpired, he is officially on the way to delivering the third instalment of the hit Netflix series.

Gervais confirmed the preliminary draft was accomplished on Twitter on 23rd July, beaming as he clutched the entire script.

So when can we count on season three to reach on Netflix?

We’ve gathered all the pieces you could find out about After Life season three.

**CONTAINS SPOILERS FOR ALL SIX EPISODES OF SEASON TWO**

Will there be an After Life season 3 on Netflix?

Sure! Lower than two weeks after the second season was released on Netflix, the streaming large introduced they’d greenlit a 3rd run.

Because so many of you watched #AfterLife2 so quickly and made it #1 again, the good people at @Netflix have told me to get off my arse and do another season. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) May 6, 2020

The fast recommission is outstanding contemplating Cindy Holland – VP of Content material Acquisition – beforehand stated she and her colleagues often watch for 28 days till deciding whether or not a present has reached its targets.

Season two was introduced on third April 2019, rather less than a month after After Life initially launched (on eighth March 2019). The earliest we would count on a season three announcement, then, can be late Could 2020.

Regardless of wrapping up earlier initiatives like The Workplace, Extras and Derek after two collection and a particular (or pair of specials), Ricky Gervais beforehand stated he would make himself out there for a 3rd season of After Life – as long as folks demand it.

Gervais informed RadioTimes.com and different press: “For the primary time ever, I’d do a collection three, as a result of the world’s so wealthy, I really like the characters, I really like all of the actors in it, I really like my character, I really like the city, I really like the themes… I really like the canine!

“So I’d do a 3rd, however it’s received to be an actual demanded-for encore. I’m not gonna simply do it. “

He continued: “I wouldn’t do it for the sake of it. I wouldn’t do it simply to receives a commission, or as a result of they [Netflix] need one other three hours on their platform. It’s received to be that individuals really need extra.

“It’s a extremely daunting job, a 3rd collection… so it’s actually received to be wished.”

After Life season 3 launch date: When is it out?

Season two landed on Netflix roughly 13 months after the present’s debut run, so RadioTimes.com predicts the third season of After Life to launch on Netflix by spring 2021.

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing social distancing measures have put a maintain on most movie and TV manufacturing in the meanwhile – that stated, After Life season two filming didn’t start until September 2019 and if season three eyed an identical begin date in 2020, it’s attainable that the worst of the disaster may already be behind us.

The great news is that the primary draft of the script is already full, so issues are shifting alongside properly even in lockdown.

After Life season 3 forged: Who is returning?



Natalie Seery



You’ll be able to count on all your After Life forged favourites to return for any third season, together with…

Ricky Gervais (Tony)

Penelope Wilton (Anne)

Ashley Jensen (Emma)

Tom Basden (Matt)

Tony Manner (Lenny)

David Earl (Brian)

Joe Wilkinson (“Postman” Pat)

Mandeep Dhillon (Sandy)

Jo Hartley (June)

Roisin Conaty (Roxy)

Diane Morgan (Kath)

Ethan Lawrence (James)

Supporting characters who may return embrace Tracy Ann Oberman because the no-nonsense Rebecca, Paul Kaye because the deranged psychiatrist, and Colin Hoult as wannabe showbiz celebrity Ken.

Season two additionally launched Peter Egan as Paul, proprietor of the Tambury Gazette and a possible love curiosity for Anne, one other character who may probably return in future episodes.

Gervais has additionally stated that, whilst time strikes on, Tony’s late spouse Lisa (Kerry Godliman) will stay an “integral” a part of the collection.

“It’s such a wealthy vein: the spouse he’s misplaced, and all of the guilt, and shifting on, and her vs. another person… it’s like, who may examine with this excellent spouse?” he stated. “She’s by no means gonna make a mistake… so [it’s] all these issues.”

It’s unclear if David Bradley can be a part of a 3rd season of After Life after his character, Tony’s father Ray, handed away in season two – although there’s undoubtedly the potential for him to reappear in house video footage, a la Lisa.

And, in fact, we’re hoping for tons extra of Anti as Tony’s canine Brandy!

After Life season 3 trailer

It’s early days within the manufacturing of the third season, so clearly there’s no trailer as of but – the season two trailer (see under) dropped a bit of over two weeks forward of the season’s launch, so any teaser for the following season possible gained’t be with us until early 2021.

