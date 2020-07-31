When is After We Collided released in UK cinemas? All the After 2 news

2019 romantic drama movie After is getting a sequel – with the story of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) bumpy relationship set to proceed when the observe up debuts later this yr.

Like the first movie in the franchise, the new film is primarily based on a novel of the similar identify by Anna Todd, with Simply Mates filmmaker Roger Kumble taking up directorial duties this outing.

Learn on for all the pieces that you must find out about the sequel, together with who is in the solid and when it is going to be released in UK cinemas.

When is After We Collided released in UK cinemas?

On account of the ongoing impact of the coronavirus pandemic and the completely different phases varied elements of the world are at in the case of controlling the virus, the movie is having a staggered launch – debuting in some international locations earlier than others.

As but, a UK launch date has not been confirmed, however it should open in a number of different European territories in early September and in the US at the starting of October, so this could give an inexpensive ballpark estimate.

The movie may also seem on VOD companies concurrently with its cinematic launch.

After We Collided trailer

You may take a peak of what is to come back in the new movie by testing the two trailers under.

Each trailers had been released in July 2020 and trace at extra of the similar from the first movie – with each shouting matches and a few extra steamy moments equally current.

What is After We Collided about?

The primary movie in the collection launched us to Tessa Younger a devoted pupil who has lately left college and who comes to fulfill and type a relationship with insurgent Hardin Scott – leaving her highschool sweetheart Noah in the course of.

At the begin of After We Collided, Hardin and Tessa are now not collectively, however Tessa is persuaded to offer their relationship one other go.

Unsurprisingly, nevertheless, this is not with out obstacles – with Hardin’s disloyalty and Tessa’s burgeoning friendship with coworker Trevor simply two of the issues standing in the approach of a problem-free relationship.

Who is in the solid of After We Collided?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles as the couple at the centre of the movie, whereas different returning stars embody Selma Blair as Carol Younger, Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson, Pia Mia as Tristan, Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels and Dylan Arnold as Noah Porter.

So far as new faces go, the headliner is undoubtedly former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse, who performs Trevor Matthews – whereas different solid members becoming a member of for the sequel embody The Vampire Diaries star Candice King as Kimberly Vance and Tips on how to Get Away with Homicide actor Charlie Weber as Christian Vance.

After We Collided the ebook is in the stores on Amazon. Questioning what is being released in cinemas this yr? We have a UK 2020 movie releases information.