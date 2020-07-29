When is After We Collided released in UK cinemas? What is it about?

2019 romantic drama movie After is getting a sequel – with the story of Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) bumpy relationship set to proceed when the observe up debuts later this yr.

Like the primary movie in the franchise, the brand new film is primarily based on a novel of the identical title by Anna Todd, with Simply Pals filmmaker Roger Kumble taking over directorial duties this trip.

Learn on for all the pieces you want to know in regards to the sequel, together with who is in the forged and when it shall be released in UK cinemas.

When is After We Collided released in UK cinemas?

As a result of ongoing have an effect on of the coronavirus pandemic and the totally different levels varied components of the world are at when it involves controlling the virus, the movie is having a staggered launch – debuting in some international locations earlier than others.

As but, a UK launch date has not been confirmed, however it will open in a number of different European territories in early September and in the US firstly of October, so this could give an affordable ballpark estimate.

The movie will even seem on VOD companies concurrently with its cinematic launch.

After We Collided trailer

You may take a peak of what is to come back in the brand new movie by trying out the 2 trailers under.

Each trailers had been released in July 2020 and trace at extra of the identical from the primary movie – with each shouting matches and a few extra steamy moments equally current.

What is After We Collided about?

The primary movie in the sequence launched us to Tessa Younger a devoted scholar who has lately left college and who comes to fulfill and kind a relationship with insurgent Hardin Scott – leaving her highschool sweetheart Noah in the method.

At first of After We Collided, Hardin and Tessa are not collectively, however Tessa is persuaded to provide their relationship one other go.

Unsurprisingly, nevertheless, this is not with out obstacles – with Hardin’s disloyalty and Tessa’s burgeoning friendship with coworker Trevor simply two of the issues standing in the best way of a problem-free relationship.

Who is in the forged of After We Collided?

Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin reprise their roles because the couple on the centre of the movie, whereas different returning stars embrace Selma Blair as Carol Younger, Shane Paul McGhie as Landon Gibson, Pia Mia as Tristan, Inanna Sarkis as Molly Samuels and Dylan Arnold as Noah Porter.

So far as new faces go, the headliner is undoubtedly former Disney Channel star Dylan Sprouse, who performs Trevor Matthews – whereas different forged members becoming a member of for the sequel embrace The Vampire Diaries star Candice King as Kimberly Vance and The way to Get Away with Homicide actor Charlie Weber as Christian Vance.

