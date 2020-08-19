When is Agatha Christie adaptation Death on the Nile out in UK cinemas? Who is in the solid?

Excellent news for followers of Agatha Christie – it’s virtually time for Kenneth Branagh to don his splendidly over-the-top moustache once more for a follow-up to 2017’s Homicide on the Orient Specific.

Branagh has as soon as once more assembled an all star solid for Death on the Nile, an adaptation of Christie’s 1937 novel that noticed Hercule Poirot tasked with fixing a case whereas he holidayed in Egypt – which was beforehand made right into a 1978 movie starring Peter Ustinov as the enigmatic Belgian sleuth.

Learn on for all the things we find out about the homicide thriller to date – together with a take a look at the first trailer for the film.

When is Death on the Nile launched in UK cinemas?

Regardless of initially being earmarked for a festive launch, the movie has since been introduced ahead – and can now be displaying in UK cinemas from Friday 23rd October 2020, two weeks later than had earlier been introduced attributable to a Disney launch shake-up prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

What is Death on the Nile about?

In the e book, Poirot is pulled right into a homicide investigation whereas he is attempting to get pleasure from a vacation in Egypt. He is approached by a socialite, Linnet, who desires to forestall her buddy Jacqueline from stalking her after she had married Jacqueline’s fiancee – a request which the detective politely turns down.

However when Linnet is shot lifeless whereas travelling on a steamer up the Nile (on which Poirot is additionally a passenger) it falls to the detective to search out the particular person accountable. Though the most blatant suspect is Jacqueline, no passenger on the boat is secure from Poirot’s investigation.

It stays to be seen whether or not screenwriter Michael Inexperienced might be utterly trustworthy to the e book – as was largely the case along with his Homicide on the Orient Specific script (though there have been a number of comparatively minor modifications) or whether or not he’ll choose to go down the Sarah Phelps route and supply a contemporary twist. We suspect it will stick pretty near the supply materials although!

How does it tie into Homicide on the Orient Specific?

The books themselves don’t join to one another past the presence of Hecule Poirot, so it appears doubtless that the similar might be true of the movies – though given Kenneth Branagh is starring in and directing each they’re more likely to comprise aesthetic and stylistic similarities.

And one other similarity is that they each contain Poirot attempting to resolve a homicide aboard a mode of transport – simply {that a} prepare has been substituted for a ship!

Along with Branagh – who adopted in the footsteps of the likes of Albert Finney and David Suchet in taking part in the iconic detective in the aforementioned 2017 movie – a bunch of Hollywood celebrities and rising stars are set to inject a little bit of glamour to the movie by showing in main roles.

Marvel Girl herself Gal Gadot performs the socialite Linnet, Armie Hammer (Name Me by Your Identify) takes on the position of her new husband Simon and Black Panther breakout star Letitia Wright performs Rosalie Otterbourne, the daughter of a romance novelist and a key suspect in the case.

Intercourse Schooling’s Emma Mackey portrays the revenge-seeking Jacqueline, whereas different stars in the ensemble solid embody Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Russell Model, Rose Leslie and Ali Fazal, and there are additionally roles for each Daybreak French and Jennifer Saunders.

Killing Eve star Jodie Comer had initially been linked with a task – with Branagh beforehand stating that “all being effectively” she would take on a lead position, however plainly this hasn’t transpired in spite of everything. It is thought that Comer would have performed Rosalie Otterbourne, the position that has as a substitute gone to Wright.

In the meantime Tom Bateman returns as Poirot’s offsider, Bouc.

Death on The Nile trailer

You will get a primary glimpse of the new movie – and a reminder of the wonders of Kenneth Branagh’s large moustache – by checking out the beneath trailer, which dropped in August 2020.

